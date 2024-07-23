Big Ten Media Days are about to kickoff in Indianapolis and it could be the perfect time for head coach Jonathan Smith to start laying down the foundation of Michigan State's identity for years to come.

From what he can say to make this week a win to what we want to hear from Nate Carter, Dillon Tatum and Jack Velling, we chat with Brendan Moore of Spartans Illustrated.

We also take a look at where MSU stands in the Big Ten preseason poll before we talk about who can shine for MSU at the wide receiver position this fall.