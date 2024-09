Michigan State football got the easy win on Saturday over Prairie View A&M, but it left the game even thinner at offensive line as Gavin Broscious left the game with a leg injury. What does this mean for Michigan State ahead of a big game at Boston College?

And what were the other takeaways from this game, from Charles Brantley shining to the run game still sputtering between the tackles.

And we also get to a little big of MSU men's basketball news from the non-conference schedule to recruiting.