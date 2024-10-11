Locked On Spartans: MSU football still on track in year one?

Michigan State football is at the halfway point of the season, so we take a look at how things are going in year one under head coach Jonathan Smith with Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

What have we liked about MSU's start, are we concerned about quarterback Aidan Chiles in the long term and is it too early to call defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi a home-run hire? Plus, how does Smith stack up amongst other Big Ten programs with first-year head coaches?

We then chat Michigan State men's basketball as Jordan Scott committed to Tom Izzo and the Spartans for the first pledge of the 2025 class. What does he bring to the Spartans, what is his game like and who does he draw inspiration from?

And then Matt can't help himself from ranting about how NBA star Devin Booker lamenting how he always wanted to be a Spartan when he already had the chance to do so.