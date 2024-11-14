Locked On Spartans: MSU football at Illinois preview and keys

Can the Michigan State Spartans overcome their defensive struggles against the Illinois Fighting Illini? As both teams prepare for a pivotal football clash, injuries and coaching strategies take center stage.

This episode, along with Locked on Illini, breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of the Spartans and Fighting Illini, focusing on key players like Michigan State's quarterback Aidan Chiles.

Head coaches Bret Bielema and Jonathan Smith are evaluated for their rebuilding efforts and program direction. With significant injuries impacting both teams, especially on the offensive line, the game promises to be a close contest. Defensive concerns, particularly Michigan State's lack of pass rush, are also explored.