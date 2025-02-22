LOCKED ON SPARTANS: Michigan State runs by Michigan in Ann Arbor

We have a HOOT and a HALF breaking down yet another game where Michigan State was down four points at half and still won by double digits on the road. Jase Richardson and Tre Holloman are discussed loudly. It's a party. GO GREEN.

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Instagram, and Bluesky.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar and WE GOT IT podcasts, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.