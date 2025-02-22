Advertisement
Published Feb 22, 2025
LOCKED ON SPARTANS: Michigan State runs by Michigan in Ann Arbor
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
We have a HOOT and a HALF breaking down yet another game where Michigan State was down four points at half and still won by double digits on the road. Jase Richardson and Tre Holloman are discussed loudly. It's a party. GO GREEN.

Michigan State Men's Basketball 2024-2025 Schedule
+State Farm Champions Classic, *Maui Jim Maui Invitational
DateOpponentLocationTime (ET)/TVResults

Sun. Oct. 13

at Northern MI (Exh)

Marquette, MI

1 pm/ BTN

70-53, MSU

Tue. Oct. 29

Ferris State (Exh)

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/ B1G+

85-67, MSU

Mon. Nov. 4

Monmouth

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/ B1G+

81-57, MSU,
1-0

Thur. Nov. 7

Niagara

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ BTN

96-60, MSU, 2-0

Tue. Nov. 12

vs. Kansas+

Atlanta, GA

6:30 pm/ ESPN

69-77, KU, 2-1

Sat. Nov. 16

Bowling Green

East Lansing, MI

6 pm/BTN

86-72, MSU, 3-1

Tue. Nov. 19

Samford

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

83-75, MSU, 4-1

Tue. Nov. 25

vs. Colorado*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

5 pm/ ESPN2

72-56, MSU, 5-1

Wed. Nov. 26

vs. Memphis

Lahaina, Maui, HI

6 pm/ ESPN

71-63, MEM, 5-2

Thur. Nov. 27

vs. UNC

Lahaina, Maui, HI

9:30 pm/ ESPN 2

94-1, MSU, 6-2

Wed. Dec. 4

at Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

8:30 pm/ BTN

90-72, MSU,
7-2 (1-0)

Thur. Dec. 7

Nebraska

East Lansing, MI

Noon/ BTN

89-52, MSU 8-2 (2-0)

Tue. Dec. 17

vs. Oakland

Detroit, MI

7 pm/ ESPN2

77-58, MSU
9-2 (2-0)

Sat. Dec. 21

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

2 pm/ FS1

83-68, MSU
10-2 (2-0)

Mon. Dec. 30

Western Michigan

East Lansing, MI

3 pm/ BTN

80-62, MSU
11-2 (2-0)

Fri. Jan. 3

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

8 pm/ FOX

69-62, MSU
12-2 (3-0)

Thur. Jan. 9

Washington

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ BTN

88-54, MSU
13-2 (4-0)

Sun. Jan. 12

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

Noon
FOX

78-68, MSU
14-2 (5-0)

Wed. Jan. 15

Penn State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 pm/ BTN

90-85, MSU
15-2 (6-0)

Sun. Jan. 19

Illinois

East Lansing, MI

Noon/ CBS

80-78, MSU
16-2 (7-0)

Sat. Jan. 25

at Rutgers

New York, NY

1:30 pm/ CBS

81-74, MSU
17-2 (8-0)

Tue. Jan. 28

Minnesota

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

73-51, MSU

18-2 (9-0)

Sat. Feb. 1

at USC

Los Angeles, CA

4:30 pm/ Peacock

70-64, USC

18-3 (9-1)

Tue. Feb. 4

at UCLA

Los Angeles, CA

10 pm/ Peacock

63-61, UCLA
18-4 (9-2)

Sat. Feb. 8

Oregon

East Lansing, MI

Noon/ FOX

86-74, MSU
19-4 (10-2)

Tue. Feb. 11

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

9 pm/ Peacock

71-67, IU
19-5 (10-3)

Sat. Feb. 15

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

8 pm/ FOX

79-65, MSU
20-5 (11-3)

Tue. Feb. 18

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/ Peacock

75-66, MSU 21-5 (12-3)

Fri. Feb. 21

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

8 pm/ FOX

75-62, MSU 22-5 (13-3)

Wed. Feb. 26

at Maryland

College Park, MD

6:30 pm/ BTN

Sun. March 2

Wisconsin

East Lansing, MI

1:30 pm/ CBS

Thu. March 6

at Iowa

Iowa City, IA

8 pm/ FS1

Sun. March 9

Michigan

East Lansing, MI

Noon/ CBS

March 12-16

Big Ten Tournament

Indianapolis, IN

Varies by day

