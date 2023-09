Michigan State and Alan Haller officially gave Mel Tucker notice of termination for cause on Monday -- how far are we from this truly being over and what are the next things to look out for?

Also, circling back on some notes mentioned from Harlon Barnett after Saturday's game. We then look at Michigan State football coaching candidates from the guys we would take in a heartbeat to guys that would be great to call if we had a time machine.

Also, we crack open the mailbag to discuss offensive linemen, Barnett and a little bit of a basketball teaser.