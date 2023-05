HUGE show today as Michigan State football redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser joins the chat. We go over everything from his initial thoughts after Payton Thorne's departure to his thoughts on his game and Noah Kim's game. Also, what does Houser like to do away from the football field?

We then shift to debating who is on the Mount Rushmore of MSU players under both Tom Izzo and Mark Dantonio. And we riff on the Champions Classic as well, because why not?