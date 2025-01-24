Locked On Spartans: Jeremy Fears playing at ELITE level; MSU vs. Rutgers

Michigan State basketball is in the midst of a win streak that started pre-Thanksgiving thanks to a few key players, including Jeremy Fears, Jr. However, is Fears' play good or is he just straight up playing ELITE to start his career? We take a look and see where he stands through 30 games with MSU legends Cassius Winston, Kalin Lucas and more, plus Braden Miller of Purdue.

We then sit down with Alec Crouthamel of the Knight Report to talk about MSU vs. Rutgers. What's got Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey rolling early and where else can the Scarlet Knights find a way to pull off the upset?