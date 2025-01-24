Advertisement
Published Jan 24, 2025
Locked On Spartans: Jeremy Fears playing at ELITE level; MSU vs. Rutgers
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Michigan State basketball is in the midst of a win streak that started pre-Thanksgiving thanks to a few key players, including Jeremy Fears, Jr. However, is Fears' play good or is he just straight up playing ELITE to start his career? We take a look and see where he stands through 30 games with MSU legends Cassius Winston, Kalin Lucas and more, plus Braden Miller of Purdue.

We then sit down with Alec Crouthamel of the Knight Report to talk about MSU vs. Rutgers. What's got Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey rolling early and where else can the Scarlet Knights find a way to pull off the upset?

Advertisement

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Instagram, and Bluesky.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar and WE GOT IT podcasts, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

Michigan State Men's Basketball 2024-2025 Schedule
+State Farm Champions Classic, *Maui Jim Maui Invitational
DateOpponentLocationTime (ET)/TVResults

Sun. Oct. 13

at Northern MI (Exh)

Marquette, MI

1 pm/BTN

70-53, MSU

Tue. Oct. 29

Ferris State (Exh)

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

85-67, MSU

Mon. Nov. 4

Monmouth

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

81-57, MSU,
1-0

Thur. Nov. 7

Niagara

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

96-60, MSU, 2-0

Tue. Nov. 12

vs. Kansas+

Atlanta, GA

6:30 pm/ ESPN

69-77, KU, 2-1

Sat. Nov. 16

Bowling Green

East Lansing, MI

6 pm/BTN

86-72, MSU, 3-1

Tue. Nov. 19

Samford

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

83-75, MSU, 4-1

Tue. Nov. 25

vs. Colorado*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

5 pm/ ESPN2

72-56, MSU, 5-1

Wed. Nov. 26

vs. Memphis

Lahaina, Maui, HI

6 pm/ ESPN

71-63, MEM, 5-2

Thur. Nov. 27

vs. UNC

Lahaina, Maui, HI

9:30 pm/ ESPN 2

94-1, MSU, 6-2

Wed. Dec. 4

at Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

8:30 pm/ BTN

90-72, MSU,
7-2 (1-0)

Thur. Dec. 7

Nebraska

East Lansing, MI

Noon/BTN

89-52, MSU 8-2 (2-0)

Tue. Dec. 17

vs. Oakland

Detroit, MI

7 pm/ ESPN2

77-58, MSU
9-2 (2-0)

Sat. Dec. 21

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

2 pm/FS1

83-68, MSU
10-2 (2-0)

Mon. Dec. 30

Western Michigan

East Lansing, MI

3 pm/BTN

80-62, MSU
11-2 (2-0)

Fri. Jan. 3

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

8 pm/FOX

69-62, MSU
12-2 (3-0)

Thur. Jan. 9

Washington

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

88-54, MSU
13-2 (4-0)

Sun. Jan. 12

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

Noon/4:30 pm
FOX

78-68, MSU
14-2 (5-0)

Wed. Jan. 15

Penn State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 pm /BTN

90-85, MSU
15-2 (6-0)

Sun. Jan. 19

Illinois

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

80-78, MSU
16-2 (7-0)

Sat. Jan. 25

at Rutgers

New York, NY

1:30 pm /CBS

Tue. Jan. 28

Minnesota

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 1

at USC

Los Angeles, CA

4:30 pm/ Peacock

Tue. Feb. 4

at UCLA

Los Angeles, CA

10 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 8

Oregon

East Lansing, MI

Noon/FOX

Tue. Feb. 11

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

9 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 15

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

8 pm/FOX

Tue. Feb. 18

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/ Peacock

Fri. Feb. 21

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

8 pm/FOX

Wed. Feb. 26

at Maryland

College Park, MD

6:30 pm/BTN

Sun. March 2

Wisconsin

East Lansing, MI

1:30 pm/CBS

Thu. March 6

at Iowa

Iowa City, IA

8 pm/FS1

Sun. March 9

Michigan

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

March 12-16

Big Ten Tournament

Indianapolis, IN

Varies by day

Advertisement