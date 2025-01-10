Locked On Spartans: HUGE portal target watches HUGE basketball win

Michigan State football has had some nice portal additions this offseason, but would any one be bigger than the one on campus right now? We get to know Montana State transfer offensive tackle transfer Conner Moore, who MSU is up against for his services and why this would be a A+ get for the Spartans.

Plus, MSU lands another portal receiver in Valdosta State's Rodney Bullard.

We then get to the Michigan State men's basketball team beating the absolute brakes off of Washington, by a final score of 88-54, thanks to strong defense and hot offense by Jaden Akins, Jeremy Fears, Coen Carr and more.