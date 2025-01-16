Advertisement
Published Jan 16, 2025
Locked On Spartans: HUGE game for MSU basketball vs. Illinois on Sunday
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State basketball is in the midst of its hottest win streak since 2018, and it will be put to the test on Sunday vs. Illinois and star players Kasparas Jakucionis and Kylan Boswell.

What would a win mean for both Tom Izzo and Brad Underwood's program as both are competing for the Big Ten title? And where does each team like the matchup heading into Sunday afternoon?

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, hockey, and recruiting coverage, not to mention our non-revenue sports coverage and subscriber exclusive forum. Sign up with Spartans Illustrated now!

