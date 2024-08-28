The energy around Michigan State football is at a perfect preseason high, but what will have to happen to keep this Jonathan Smith honeymoon phase rolling the entire year? We are joined by the iconic Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal and The Couch and The Rube Podcast.

We also get into his recent best case and worst case scenario for MSU football and whether Aidan Chiles will be able to start rolling early. Plus, we dive into the Connor Stalions documentary and riff on MSU men's basketball’s trip to Spain.