MSU football had five visitors on campus over the weekend and scored one commit (so far) from 3-star cornerback George Mullins. Why do we love his tape, and who else was on campus this weekend?

We also riff on the latest rivalry recruiting news as Kaden Strayhorn commits to Michigan and whether or not Jonathan Smith was "scared" to recruit him or just showing how he operates with June official visits.

Plus, speedy wide receiver commit Charles Taplin joins the show to talk about MSU, Courtney Hawkins and more.