2025 Rivals 4-star OL – and Michigan State legacy – Kaden Strayhorn has committed to the Michigan Wolverines. While this commitment has been trending this way for a bit now, there was a time when Michigan State was the place Kaden wanted to be.

Spartans Illustrated caught up with Kaden – and his father, Jason Strayhorn, a former Spartan football player and current MSU radio broadcaster – to discuss what it was like for the oldest son of this Spartan legacy family to commit to the rivals down the road.

The Strayhorns shared why MSU wasn't in the picture at the end, and what it's like for a Spartan family to be recruited by UM. Also, Kaden dispelled a narrative that's been popping up lately on social media and Jason talked about what it will be like broadcasting a game with his son on the opposing sideline.