Michigan State men's basketball could very well have a portal target on the board as Oakland star Trey Townsend entered the transfer portal (and declared for the NBA Draft).

HOWEVER, would this make sense from a Michigan State side of things, or are the other needs too glaring to ignore?

Also, Mark Montgomery took the U of D job to open up an assistant seat for MSU -- which direction will they go?

We are then joined by @CasualBigTen to talk about MSU's stagnant offseason, which other Big Ten teams got better and dreaming of hypothetical transfers to East Lansing.