Rising MSU basketball sophomore Carson Cooper joins the show! We kick things off with talking about an upcoming signing at Pro Sports Zone at Laurel Park Plaza this Sunday with Mady Sissoko, Tre Holloman and Jaxon Kohler and how adjusting to fame has been for Cooper. We then get into his freshman season, when he started to feel comfortable, and his breakout NCAA Tournament game against USC. What is on the docket for Cooper this off-season between the weight room and Moneyball? And what was it like working at Little Caesars?

Wrapping things up is the big news of the week -- alcohol sales being approved for MSU events. Why do we like this, what are the cons and what hurdles remain before getting to order a sweet, sweet alcoholic beverage at Spartan Stadium this fall?