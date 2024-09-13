Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Sep 13, 2024
Locked On Spartans: Brian Lewerke joins to talk Chiles, Prairie View & more
Default Avatar
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Michigan State football takes on Prairie View A&M on Saturday, but first we have some items we need to look back on with former MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke.

From whether it was a "Program Win" against Maryland to what he liked seeing from Aidan Chiles and Jonathan Smith, we put the finishing touches on talking about last week's game.

We then get into -- bluntly -- what is there even to take away from this upcoming game?

Finally, Lewerke and I also talk players to watch for, Spartan backups we want to see play this weekend, and the five best college football bets.

MSU Football Schedule
DateOpponentLocationTime (EST)Score

Aug. 30 (Fri.)

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

7 p.m.
BTN

16-10, MSU

Sept. 7

at Maryland

College Park, MD

3:30 p.m.
BTN

27-24, MSU

Sept. 14

Prairie View A&M

East Lansing, MI

3:30 p.m.
BTN

Sept. 21

at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MA

8:00 p.m.
ACCN

Sept. 28

No. 2 Ohio State

East Lansing, MI

TBA

Oct. 4 (Fri.)

at No. 7 Oregon

Eugene, OR

9 p.m.
FOX

Oct. 19

Iowa

East Lansing, MI

TBA

Oct. 26

at No. 10 Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

TBA

Nov. 2

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

TBA

Nov. 16

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

TBA

Nov. 22 (Fri.)

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

8 p.m.
FOX

Nov. 30

Rutgers

East Lansing, MI

TBA

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement