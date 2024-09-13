Michigan State football takes on Prairie View A&M on Saturday, but first we have some items we need to look back on with former MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke.

From whether it was a "Program Win" against Maryland to what he liked seeing from Aidan Chiles and Jonathan Smith, we put the finishing touches on talking about last week's game.

We then get into -- bluntly -- what is there even to take away from this upcoming game?

Finally, Lewerke and I also talk players to watch for, Spartan backups we want to see play this weekend, and the five best college football bets.