Michigan State football got some good news on the recruiting front on Wednesday as it landed two commits in the 2023 class a week ahead of early signing day.

Aziah Johnson and Jaelon Barbarin are two solid three-star pickups for the offense, and we look at what each can bring to the table with their skill set. And then we take a look into the transfer portal, from the latest pickup in Semar Melvin to the newest target to watch in Reggie Pearson from Texas Tech. We then head into the mailbag to ponder if Keon Coleman will be joining the basketball team and whether or not there's a mole in MSU's athletic department.