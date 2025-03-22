Michigan State's guard play trending toward vintage Izzo backcourts of old

As long as Tom Izzo is coaching, the engine that makes Michigan State go will always start with its backcourt.

In the Spartan’s 87-62 win over Bryant Friday night, it was guard play that was ultimately the separator in running away from the 15-seeded Bulldogs down the stretch.

“We got clean stops and then got out and ran, they just got tired,” junior guard Tre Holloman said following the win.

The ability to wear teams down by getting stops defensively, rebounding, and running the floor has been a part of the fabric for this team - and is something they’ll need to sustain in order to make another March run. Once the Spartans were able to do it in this game, it was over.

“They’re a great transition team but we just wore them down,” Hollman said. MSU outscored Bryant in fastbreak points 15-0, doing so by only forcing seven turnovers.

What’s helped MSU play the way they want this season has been their depth. Being able to shift guys in interchangeably at any position throughout each contest prevents fatigue and allows them to suffocate teams in the second half.

“We have two units; I think our second unit can be starters anywhere,” freshman guard Jermey Fears Jr. said after the game. “That’s why, when they come in, there’s no drop-off and actually sometimes, (the production) goes up.”

The night was a little more special for Fears Jr., who had to watch last year’s NCAA tournament games from the bench due to the gunshot injury that ended his season in December. This year's team has a brand new core, and Fears Jr. is at the center of it as the point guard. He finished the game with 11 points and 6 assists.

“It was great, obviously to get a win with the guys, kind of a whole different group (from last year),” Fears said. “It was a great environment, a great arena. Just happy to be here.”

While most others on the roster have tournament experience, this is the first time they’re playing with legit expectations of a Final Four. To dominate Bryant down the stretch like they’ve done in so many games this year must have been validating for this group.

“We got some new guys playing in the tournament as a higher seed," Holloman said. "The first game is kind of the hardest one. We got our nerves out and then just started playing basketball.”

The junior guard relinquished his spot in the starting lineup later in the season to freshman Jase Richardson, but has not lost a beat since the change. He finished with 14 points and 4 assists off the bench.

This game may ultimately be remembered as the coming out party on a national scale for sophomore forward Coen Carr, who finished with 18 points and 9 rebounds (both career highs). Carr’s play midway through the first half - collecting offensive rebounds and finishing above the rim - was the spark MSU needed to get their confidence back after what was a clunky start to the game.