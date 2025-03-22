Tom Izzo and Richard Pitino are looking forward to another clash

Sunday’s second round NCAA Tournament matchup between Michigan State and New Mexico will be just the third meeting all-time between the two schools, with the last meeting being 39 years ago. Despite that, there will be nothing new about MSU’s Tom Izzo and UNM’s Richard Pitino coming together.

“I know Richard,” Izzo said Saturday evening. “I know his style a little bit. He's done an incredible job. I thought personally that, like a lot of coaches, he got a bad deal at Minnesota because he had done some good things there.

“But he landed on his feet (at New Mexico). He took advantage of it and did something I didn't do; he's beaten USC and UCLA, and that's something we didn't do. I know how good his team is.”

Pitino respects Izzo.

“I think people have got to realize I coached against Izzo for eight years,” Pitino said. “I don't win a lot, but I have gone against him many times. So I have, obviously, a high level of respect. Who does not?”

Izzo and Pitino have already faced off 12 times, all of which were during Pitino’s eight seasons as the head coach of Minnesota. Michigan State and Izzo won nine of those games, with one being in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Just like the game on Sunday will be, Izzo’s team was the two seed and Pitino’s was a 10.