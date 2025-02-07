Advertisement
Published Feb 7, 2025
Locked On Spartans: A look ahead at Michigan State vs Oregon basketball
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Spencer McLaughlin and Matt Sheehan explore Oregon's football expectations, Michigan State's basketball struggles, and the upcoming basketball clash between these two powerhouses.

Can the Oregon Ducks maintain their momentum in the Big Ten, or will the Michigan State Spartans' rebuilding efforts under Jonathan Smith pose a challenge?

