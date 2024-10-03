Michigan State linebacker Jordan Turner is just under halfway through the only season he will play in the Green and White. After four such seasons at Wisconsin, the fifth-year senior is having a career year and has made himself an example of the type of player MSU head coach Jonathan Smith wants in East Lansing.

“Last year [at Wisconsin], I felt like I wasn’t my best and I just know every year I just wanted to improve in all the bad stuff – bad reps or bad techniques I used to have – and I just always want to clean that up and be the best player I can,” Turner said on Tuesday.

Through five games, the Farmington Hills, Michigan native’s 6.5 tackles for loss are at the top of the Big Ten. He recorded nine total tackles against Ohio State, the second-highest number of his career, along with his fourth career interception.

“I just [credit] my teammates and my staff,” Turner said. “They show so much love to me and bring so much confidence into myself, so when I go out there, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing this for y’all, because y’all believe in me and I believe in y’all, so I know I’m going to give my all for y’all so we can win.’”

The love has been there. Turner was voted by his teammates as one of five season-long captains, despite having never played a down for MSU or Smith before the 2024 campaign started. Each of the other four captains could not say that.