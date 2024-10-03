PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Linebacker Jordan Turner exemplifies the vision for Michigan State's future

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Turner
Michigan State linebacker Jordan Turner (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Jacob Cotsonika • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@jacobcotsonika

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Turner is just under halfway through the only season he will play in the Green and White. After four such seasons at Wisconsin, the fifth-year senior is having a career year and has made himself an example of the type of player MSU head coach Jonathan Smith wants in East Lansing.

“Last year [at Wisconsin], I felt like I wasn’t my best and I just know every year I just wanted to improve in all the bad stuff – bad reps or bad techniques I used to have – and I just always want to clean that up and be the best player I can,” Turner said on Tuesday.

Through five games, the Farmington Hills, Michigan native’s 6.5 tackles for loss are at the top of the Big Ten. He recorded nine total tackles against Ohio State, the second-highest number of his career, along with his fourth career interception.

“I just [credit] my teammates and my staff,” Turner said. “They show so much love to me and bring so much confidence into myself, so when I go out there, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing this for y’all, because y’all believe in me and I believe in y’all, so I know I’m going to give my all for y’all so we can win.’”

The love has been there. Turner was voted by his teammates as one of five season-long captains, despite having never played a down for MSU or Smith before the 2024 campaign started. Each of the other four captains could not say that.

Proud to announce our captains for this season! It's a big time honor, as voted on by their teammates, recognizing their hard work and impact on our team!

“I never figured they would vote [for] a new guy, so I was truly honored that that happened and that they look up to me in that light,” Turner said about being named a captain. “My job is to give my all to them. If people need help, I’m there for them.”

The leadership shows on the field along with Turner’s individual improvement. On top of all the tackles for loss, Turner also leads MSU in total tackles with 31 and solo tackles with 20. He is also tied with rush end Khris Bogle for the team lead in sacks (three). Additionally, he is the only player on the team who has intercepted a pass and gotten to a quarterback in the backfield as well.

After two-straight losses for the Spartans, and by being a captain, a lot of the responsibility and expectation for an improved product for the team will fall on Turner. As a linebacker, there is obviously an expectation that he can slow down the run, but he also has to be able to drop back into pass coverage as well. Two individual improvements Turner believes he’s made are his ability to fly to the ball while preventing cutbacks and how he is in zone coverage.

.@yallknojt with the pick
