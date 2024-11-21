Lindgren and Chiles discuss improving consistency and bowl hopes

Sitting at 4-6 on the season, the Spartans still control their postseason destiny. With two games remaining (both at home vs. Purdue and Rutgers), Michigan State has a chance to secure bowl eligibility. But it all starts with this weekend’s matchup against Purdue.

Illinois' offense played complementary football with its defense, moving the ball easily against the Spartans. Quarterback Luke Altmeyer posted a similar stat line to Chiles (19/32, 231 yards, 2 TDs), but it was Illinois' run game that truly exploited the Michigan State defense. Josh McCray rushed only nine times but gained 61 yards and scored three touchdowns, while Aidan Laughery added 37 yards on 10 carries.

Coming off a 38-16 loss to Illinois last Saturday , the Michigan State Spartans are once again struggling on both sides of the ball. Although quarterback Aidan Chiles threw for two touchdowns and 256 yards, he completed only 23 of 40 passes. The run game was ineffective, with the offensive line unable to provide much support. Running backs Kayron Lynch-Adams and Nate Carter combined for just 66 yards on 20 carries. Chiles also had a few scrambles and designed runs, leading the team with 12 carries for 40 yards.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren sees differences between the early-season Spartans and the team now heading into its 11th game.

“We’re doing some things better," he said. "We’ve seen some improvement. Unfortunately, it hasn’t necessarily shown up every week on the scoreboard, but I do think we're making some progress. Coming off the bye week, we did a better job of taking care of the football, particularly at the quarterback position. I feel like, at times, we’re clicking, we’re moving the football, we’re doing some good things."

For the Spartans to get to where they want to be, Lindgren emphasized that it will take consistency across the board. It starts up front, and the offensive line has been subpar. With a young quarterback at the helm, it’s important to give Chiles time to make decisions, but that hasn’t been happening as frequently as needed. Although Lindgren says that Chiles is doing a better job of taking care of the football, the pass protection has been inconsistent, and in the Illinois game Chiles was sacked five times.

Lindgren knows that the pass protection has to improve, but he also mentioned that it has been - in his words - “pretty cool” to see Chiles grow.

“There are times when we’re getting behind in the game, and we have to rely on the passing game," said Lindgren. "At this level, it’s tough to be consistent with a lot of the pressures, but I think he’s shown improvement in the pocket."

Lindgren understands the importance of reaching a bowl game in this first season of a rebuild.

“They’ve got plenty to play for, especially the senior group," he said. "It’s a big deal to get to a bowl game, but all we can do is focus on this week and go get a win.”

Following the loss to Illinois, Lindgren noted that the Spartans have bounced back with good energy.

“They’re excited to get back out at home and have an opportunity to get a win on Friday night in front of a good crowd," he said.