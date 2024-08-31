Michigan State survived the upset-minded Florida Atlantic Owls with a 16-10 win to open up the 2024 season on Friday night. Many bright spots and struggles were revealed during MSU’s opening night win. One of those bright spots was transfer running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams, who rushed for nine carries and 101 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown run.

“Most importantly I’m just happy we got the victory, I’m just happy I was able to contribute in a positive way,” said Lynch-Adams. “I’m just looking forward to continuing to help the team to win in any way I can. I feel good to get out there and run around a little bit in Spartan Stadium. The energy was nice even though we had some tricky weather out there at first - but I love the (fan) energy that was in there.”

Aidan Chiles made his debut as the starting quarterback for the Spartans. Chiles showed some flashes throughout the game with a rushing touchdown in the second quarter but he also struggled, throwing two interceptions on 10 for 24 passing with one of those interceptions coming in the redzone in the third quarter. After the game, Chiles took accountability for the offense's struggles, which Lynch-Adams appreciated.

“I feel like that’s big," he said." We all take some type of responsibility for things not going the right way, but I feel like we just got to keep working. All of us as a whole (have) to clean up the little things so we won’t have these type of sloppy kind of situations, but I think it’s just real important for us to ... go back in next week, lock in and really work extra hard,” said Lynch-Adams.