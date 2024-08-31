PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Kay'Ron Lynch Adams on his opening night performance and moving forward

MSU running back Kay'Ron Lynch Adams. Photo credit: Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated
Caden Handwork • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer

Michigan State survived the upset-minded Florida Atlantic Owls with a 16-10 win to open up the 2024 season on Friday night. Many bright spots and struggles were revealed during MSU’s opening night win. One of those bright spots was transfer running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams, who rushed for nine carries and 101 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown run.

“Most importantly I’m just happy we got the victory, I’m just happy I was able to contribute in a positive way,” said Lynch-Adams. “I’m just looking forward to continuing to help the team to win in any way I can. I feel good to get out there and run around a little bit in Spartan Stadium. The energy was nice even though we had some tricky weather out there at first - but I love the (fan) energy that was in there.”

Aidan Chiles made his debut as the starting quarterback for the Spartans. Chiles showed some flashes throughout the game with a rushing touchdown in the second quarter but he also struggled, throwing two interceptions on 10 for 24 passing with one of those interceptions coming in the redzone in the third quarter. After the game, Chiles took accountability for the offense's struggles, which Lynch-Adams appreciated.

“I feel like that’s big," he said." We all take some type of responsibility for things not going the right way, but I feel like we just got to keep working. All of us as a whole (have) to clean up the little things so we won’t have these type of sloppy kind of situations, but I think it’s just real important for us to ... go back in next week, lock in and really work extra hard,” said Lynch-Adams.

MSU QB Aidan Chiles
MSU QB Aidan Chiles (Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)
Lynch-Adams gave the Spartans a 16-0 lead early in the second quarter when he took the hand-off 63 yards to the house. Lynch-Adams gave credit where credit was due.

“That was the offensive line’s touchdown," he said. "As soon as I (saw) that crease open up ... I just did what I was supposed to do.”

Lynch-Adams credited MSU’s defensive performance against the Owls and mentioned that the offense needs to play at the level of the defense moving forward.

“We (have) to play complimentary football; (our) defense is playing well and complimentary football is we compliment the defense,” said Lynch Adams. “I feel like we (have) to continue to strive as an offense, we need to clean up as an offense so we can play complimentary football - that’s how we (will) win games,” said Lynch-Adams.

Lynch-Adams also mentioned that the team did a great job dealing with adversity throughout the game and that is something the Spartans can carry with them heading into next week's road matchup against Maryland.

“We had a little adversity at times, (but we kept) pushing through and (kept) working through it," he said." Everything didn’t go our way, so how do we respond to it? I think (we had) a good way of responding when things (didn't) go our way on both sides of the ball,” said Lynch-Adams.

