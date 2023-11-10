Ahead of the game, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic and several players took to the podium on Tuesday. Kapilovic discussed his unit, and the improvements he has seen this season, and also previewed Ohio State .

This weekend, the Spartans travel to Columbus, where they will play the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes . The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on NBC.

This also marked interim head coach Harlon Barnett’s first victory in his new role. The Spartans beat the Cornhuskers to drop their record to 5-4 overall, while the Spartans improved to 3-6.

This past weekend, Michigan State secured a win over Nebraska . It was the Spartans' first victory since a Week Two win versus Richmond , and MSU's first Big Ten win of the season

Kapilovic spoke about some of the differences between the Spartans and Buckeyes, and why they have seen so much success on the recruiting trail compared to the Spartans as of late.

Kapilovic mentioned that Ohio State has “always been trying to recruit against the best and recruit the best players.” He went into further detail.

“Recruiting is just like everything else,” Kapilovic stated. "It’s like a battle. You win some, you lose some. I feel like every year I’ve been able to bring in at least one or two guys who are really high level that have a chance to make an impact, and I’ve also brought in a couple of guys who if you give them a year or two to develop and they’ll be really good players.”

Kapilovic also mentioned that “it’s two completely different worlds” with the new era of college football when it comes to name, image and likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal. Kapilovic added that he “couldn’t care less about who is recruiting who” and confidently says that it’s important to “just go after them.”

Kapilovic seemed pleased with the recruiting he has been able to do so far and added some names of players that he noticed are making big strides since coming to Michigan State.

He said that, “Stanton Ramil is going to be a very good football player, it’s unfortunate that he got hurt in camp. I think Keyshawn (Blackstock) could have been a high-level guy (at Michigan State before entering the transfer portal). You see guys like Geno (VanDeMark) improving. I think Kevin Wigenton has come a long way … I feel really good about the potential of this group, and I do feel like we’re making strides.”

The Spartans have always recruited heavily in Ohio, more specifically throughout the Mark Dantonio era, and when asked about the importance of traveling to Columbus to players like offensive linemen J.D. Duplain and Nick Samac who are from Ohio, Kapilovic mentioned that they got about business the same way against any other opponent.

“You don’t feel like they’re really up for this game," the offensive line coach said about the Ohio natives. "I feel like they just prepare the same each week. I’m sure, deep down, for the Ohio kids, there would be nothing greater than to go down and get a win, but they are just steady in their preparation.”

In addition to Duplain and Samac, wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr., defensive end Brandon Wright, defensive back Angelo Grose and punter Michael O’Shaughnessy also call Ohio home when not in East Lansing.

The Buckeyes also, in terms of total defense, are ranked the fifth best in the country, and to say that it will be another major test for the offensive line would be a vast understatement. OSU also only allows 10.67 points per game, which ranks second nationally.

Kapilovic, when asked about the Buckeyes' impressive defense, mentioned “they’ve got really great players at every spot. And you can see that they’re getting comfortable with their scheme, and maybe even doing less this year than last year by just letting their athletes make plays. They’re a really good football team. You’ve got to execute at a very high level to have a chance against these guys.”