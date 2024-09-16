Jonathan Smith talks 'challenge' of Boston College, Gavin Broscious injury

Jonathan Smith looking on while coaching MSU to a 40-0 victory over Prairie View A&M. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State is unbeaten through three games for the first time since 2021. Despite the spotless record, lots of challenges await. “We definitely are still learning and we are really learning throughout the whole year,” MSU head coach Jonathan Smith said on Monday. Four of Michigan State’s next seven games are against teams in the top-25 of this week’s Associated Press Poll. All seven received votes, including MSU’s next opponent, Boston College, which just dropped out of the rankings following a close loss at No. 7 Missouri. “We knew this 12-week schedule has a bunch of good opponents on it," Smith said. "Obviously, our approach is truly focused on the week-to-week and what we’ve got immediately in front of us. I just feel strongly that if we’re focused on the task at hand, the benefit of our improvement will help us prepare for those other ones down the road.” The meeting with the Eagles will continue a long trend of Michigan State scheduling tough out-of-conference opponents. MSU has not played Boston College in the regular season since 1995, though the Matt Ryan-led Eagles beat the Spartans in the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl. Boston College has not hosted Michigan State since 1992 and is 2-0-1 all-time against the Spartans in the state of Massachusetts. Boston College also leads the overall all-times series 4-1-1.

Previous MSU-Boston College Meetings Boston College leads the all-time series against MSU, 4-1-1. Source: Winsipedia Date Location Result December 28, 2007 Orlando, FL (Champs Sports Bowl) 24-21, BC September 30, 1995 East Lansing, MI 25-21, MSU September 26, 1992 Chestnut Hill, MA 14-0, BC October 5, 1946 East Lansing, MI 34-20, BC October 31, 1936 Boston, MA 13-13, Tie October 19, 1935 Chestnut Hill, MA 18-6, BC

“We’ve got a bunch of respect for that program and that staff,” Smith said about Boston College. “I’m counting on an atmosphere that will be electric, and I think guys like playing good teams and challenging ourselves, going back on the road. So it’s an opportunity and a challenge at the same time.” Saturday’s matchup will also serve as Boston College’s “Red Bandanna Game.” The game honors former BC lacrosse player Welles Crowther, who sacrificed himself to help at least a dozen people on Sept. 11, 2001 and was known by survivors as “The Man in the Red Bandanna,” according to a statement from Boston College Athletic Communications. “I’m looking forward to being a part of what I think is a really meaningful tradition of the 'Red Bandanna Game’ this weekend,” Smith said. “I’ll never forget going to the 9/11 Memorial, and [it’s a great] opportunity for myself and for this program to be involved in something that I think is really, really cool and meaningful.”

Boston College hosted No. 3 Florida State in its "Red Bandanna Game" last year, where the Seminoles held on for a 31-29 win. (Photo by © Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

On the injury front, Smith says that offensive lineman Gavin Broscious is “probably” out for the year after suffering a lower-body injury. This is a second blow at right guard for Spartans with former starter Kristian Phillips already out for the remainder of the season. Wide receiver Jaron Glover missed MSU's game against Prairie View A&M, but Smith noted that it is not a long-term injury and it is to be determined on if he plays against Boston College this weekend.

“[It is] unfortunate, again, these yearly ones,” Smith said about injuries. “[Broscious] had been working really hard. He'd overcome some things, started the last couple games for us. So, I kind of feel bad for that, but new opportunities for others to get into the game, and we'll kind of see what that looks like by the end of the week. Unknown how we kind of work that right guard position into the rotation." After Broscious went down against Prairie View A&M, redshirt senior Dallas Fincher stepped in at right guard. Smith did note that Fincher and true freshman Rakeem Johnson could get looks at that spot moving forward, but nothing has been decided yet. There is also no plan to move sixth-year senior Tanner Miller, who has 10 career starts at right guard, away from the center position. “We’re going to try and put the best five out there,” Smith said. “By the end of the week we should have that settled." Even with the injuries, there are still several areas Smith saw improvement in against the Panthers. “Offensively, [I] was pleased they didn’t turn the ball over,” he said. “Avoided a couple close ones there, but we didn’t do that, so that was an improvement. I thought third down again, Aidan [Chiles] operated well on third down and continued some drives. We only had about eight possessions, scoring on seven of them. “Defensively, I think any time in this day and age, in college football, you pitch a shutout, I mean, that’s impressive. And then let alone, you score on that side of the ball. Guys played with some real effort, that showed up on tape – guys running to the ball, doing their jobs and all that.”

Aidan Chiles warming up before MSU's game against Prairie View A&M. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Penalties are still the main thing bothering Smith. Michigan State is one of only two teams (San Diego State) in the FBS averaging over 100 penalty yards per game. The Spartans were penalized for 102 yards last time out against Prairie View A&M. “Honestly, these guys want to do it right, and so we’ve got to find a way to take another step, look at the way we approached it last week – and obviously it showed again in some facets,” Smith said. “Well then, let’s approach it a little different [with] more emphasis on it. Again, these guys want to do it and I do not want them out there worried about having a penalty, but we’ve got to play smarter. It’s really the ones before the whistle and after the whistle, the ones I’m really hung up on. We’ve got to get those cleaned up.” Simply put, Michigan State cannot afford triple-digit penalty yards against a team like Boston College.

Most Penalty Yards Per Game (FBS) Penalties have been a big problem for Michigan State this year. Rank Team Penalty YPG 1 San Diego State 116.33 2 Michigan State 114 3 Washington 96

Another problem that BC presents is quarterback Thomas Castellanos. Last season, he led the Eagles in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns, although he is not running quite as much under new head coach Bill O’Brien. Michigan State has faced mobile quarterbacks in Florida Atlantic's Cam Fancher and Maryland’s Billy Edwards Jr., but this is a bit different. “I think [facing a mobile quarterback] benefits [the defense], but also it’s on tape how we defended it with an athletic quarterback,” Smith said. “This guy can throw it accurately. Their run game’s a little bit different, they do a nice job schematically, and so that’s different than what we’ve seen maybe in Week One. That guy (Castellanos) is a good player that is tough to contain. You give him an inch, he’s gonna make you pay.”

Castellanos evading Florida State defenders during Boston College's season opener. (Photo by © Melina Myers-Imagn Images)

Another thing about this weekend's game is that it can serve as a litmus test for what is to come. Following the game at Boston College, the Spartans face the two highest-ranked teams on their schedule: No. 3 Ohio State and at No. 9 Oregon. Even after that, there are still road games against currently-ranked No. 18 Michigan and No. 24 Illinois left on the schedule (both teams face ranked opponents next). “Yeah, I actually do [look at future opponents], full disclosure,” Smith said. “You know, just being new to the league. I have tried to take some time early in the week, Sundays and Mondays, to watch a couple other people in this league. So yeah, I’ve seen Ohio State a little bit, I’ve seen the Ducks a little bit, seen Iowa a little bit – watched that game, Iowa-Iowa State, quickly – I just want to familiarize myself with the league.” Even once the clock hits zeros against Boston College, as is evident from Smith, it is a tough road ahead.