Jonathan Smith laments lack of complementary football in 38-16 loss

Jonathan Smith watches from the sideline as Michigan State takes on Illinois; Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill., Nov. 17, 2024. (Photo by David Harns/Spartans Illustrated)

Michigan State was hoping to bring a renewed focus in all aspects of its game when it traveled to take on Illinois following its second bye week of the season. Instead, break downs at different points in all three aspects of the game, offense, defense, and special teams, helped contribute to a 38-16 loss. "Let me say, first, congrats to Illinois," MSU head coach Jonathan Smith said following the loss. "(Illinois) played really well, executed well. It's a good football team, play a brand of ball that is tough to come back (against) for the way we were executing."

Smith noted two particular statistics for his team that signaled those troubles. "A lot of it boils down to, I think the difference on third down, we were two-for-15," Smith said of his team's struggles to execute. "That's the difference in the game. I'll give credit to their part to their returners as well. We knew that guy was a good player coming into this thing, but we had a few of them get out on us and all that hidden yardage I think was the difference in the game as well. So congrats to them." The Spartans indeed struggled to convert on drives, punting on six of its drives and turning it over on downs on the final two of the game. Of those, three-straight drives to end the third and open the fourth quarters ended in a three-and-out. Then on special teams, MSU allowed Hank Beatty to total 76 return yards on six punt returns, including a long of 25 (he averaged 12 on the day). On the offensive side, the Spartans struggled with pass protection on several drives. The Illini managed to tally six quarterback hurries and also logged five sacks for 31 yards total. Though, Smith noted that it wasn't just the pressure brough by the Illinois defense that was a problem. "He (Aidan Chiles) was getting pressure too much and some of that was just off a four-man rush," Smith said of the issue. "That wasn’t all blitz and things. At times I think we're holding the ball a little bit. We got to get open a little bit quicker. Some separation needs to take place. But there was a (lot of pressure) yeah, it was a lot. I did think Aidan played with some great effort, extended some plays, pulled the ball again. But we got to make him more comfortable back there, and he's got to get the ball out on time." Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles finished the day 23-for-40 for 256 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Chiles also had 12 rush attempts on the stats sheet with 40 total yards and a long of 19, however those aren't adjusted for losses on sacks. Even without adjustments, Chiles finished the game as the leading rusher.

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) hands the ball to running back Nate Carter (5) during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by © Ron Johnson-Imagn Images)

Smith addressed the issues with the offensive line in its relation to that problem, though he didn't think the players were seemingly overmatched. "It starts over on the scheme side, making sure they're all five are on the same page, recognizing what and how they're blocking, where they're stepping." Smith said of the offensive line. "If we're in a slide protection, the slide’s going the correct way and all three, four guys are working together to do that. And then again, it goes back to the schematics of it, were we getting the ball out on time. Change the launch point a little bit can help the protection. We did that a little bit tonight. "And so those could be all something we consider moving forward. I think it's detail because I do think those five guys up front, I don't think we were mismatched in a huge way. They got some good players, too. And that's not the easiest thing to just sit there and pass block. If we're holding the ball too long, we got to get open." Getting open falls on the wide receiving corps, and there was a noticeable lack of separation for much of Saturday afternoon inside Memorial Stadium. Smith even seemed to concede that it has been an issue in several matchups of late, at least compared to the start of the season where the receiving corps seemed a strength. "The quality of opponent keeps getting better," Smith pointed out in relation to getting separation. "You got more tape out there. I do think we had some guys running free. We made some big plays today with AZ (Aziah Johnson) on the outside, and (Nick) Marsh had a couple of catches late in the middle of the field to do it. Montorie (Foster Jr) did a nice job on a couple of catches. So it's not every snap we're not separating and fast. But I think about the times we're getting sacked. Some of that, yeah we got to protect a little bit, of some of that we got to get the ball out and the ball comes out if we're getting separation." In particular, Aziah Johnson finished with 70 yards and 52 of them came on one play, a touchdown catch from Chiles. Montorie Foster Jr. finished with six catches to lead the group, and his long was only 29 of his 76 total, good for an average of 12.7 yards.

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) tackles Michigan State receiver Aziah Johnson (11) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by © Ron Johnson-Imagn Images)

Those offensive struggles especially hurt in the second half when the defense was finding its footing and getting two-straight three-and-outs in the third quarter to set up a chance for complimentary football. Instead, MSU's offense responded with two-straight three-and-outs of its own after initially emerging from the locker room for a touchdown. "Fast forward and in the second half we come out with seven right away, a couple fourth down conversions which were huge," Smith said of the offense's opening touchdown drive to start the second half. "But we got seven, defense gives up a field goal, but then they started, I think it's two or three drives in a row three-and-outs, getting in the backfield. And that's where you go back to this idea of complementary football. When we get some stops like that, to get another score offensively, and we just could not get that done." Instead the Spartans' offense managed just 22 total yards on three possessions in a row and the Illini managed to respond with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter following those string of punts by MSU. The defensive side of the ball was not without its own hiccups at several points, and some of that was impacted by several key injuries to the unit. Starting cornerback Charles Brantley and safety Malik Spencer were both missing on Saturday, with Smith noting as they are likely going to miss the rest of the regular season. That was in addition to reserve defensive back Armorion Smith, linebacker Wayne Matthews III, defensive tackle Jalen Satchell, cornerback Chance Rucker, and defensive back Dillon Tatum were all also out for the game at Illinois. "The guys that played today, they got a lot of reps (in practice this week)," Smith said of the defensive roster. "Malik (Spencer) and Chuck (Charles Brantley) aren't that close and, pretty doubtful moving forward. It's not ideal because those guys are good players. I did think we got some good snaps out of some of those guys in the back end today, with Jalen Thompson going out there and doing some stuff. Ed (Woods) has been steady. Caleb (Coley) is out there all day, Nikai Martinez. And so it is what it is. I don't think we've wholesale changed our defense." Caleb Coley also left the game with an apparent injury late in the second half. As for the roster, those healthy or trying to get healthy for Week 13's matchup will be doing so on a shortened timeline as the Purdue Boilermakers visit Spartan Stadium for a Friday night matchup next week. "We got some things on a short week we got to do better and keep working," Smith said of the team's need to improve on the week. "We got a lot still to play for with two (games left), but we got a disappointed group in that locker room right now." The Spartans have two games remaining in the regular season and will need to win out to clinch bowl eligibility. Besides Purdue, the regular season finale will come against Rutgers in Week 14. MSU's last season that ended with a bowl game came in 2021. Since then it has been two-straight campaigns of losing seasons and a must-win series of games awaiting the team to avoid the same fate. "It'd be big, and we got to start with the first one," Smith said of bowl eligibility and the two games remaining. "It's going to be on a short week." Still, Smith seemed optimistic for his team's chances and attitude despite the quick turnaround time for its next game and the string of losses potentially weighing down the team's morale. "I think the track record of this group is they'll bounce back, and they know they got two more at home," Smith said. "That means something. I think they'll bounce back." Michigan State will look to do just that Friday night, Nov. 22 against Purdue. Start time is set for 8 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX.