Jonathan Smith breaks down what he likes in key signees in the 2025 class

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

How did Leonard Ah You become a Spartan? “A big part of it was the past relationship because it was a couple of years ago (we were) recruiting him at Oregon State. They came and visited that place and (we) built a relationship there. Awesome experience for him to go on a mission, which he’ll complete at the end of March, early April and he’ll be back. I was able to stay in touch mostly through the family. (I) just FaceTimed the parents leading up to Thanksgiving.” Is there concern given that Ah You might be rusty after his mission? “We’ve had guys come back from Mormon missions. It’s gonna take a little bit. He’s moving around, but he gets back here in April. He has a full summer of training. We feel great that he’ll be able to get in shape.”

What does Smith like about Justin Bell's game? “Justin really did a nice job in our camp in the summer. He has good size and ... we were able to more or less work him out and he did great with that.”