After attending the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on Monday, approximately 60 high school recruits with Division I offers will participate in the Supermax 100 Midwest Invitational. The camp stretches over two days and is loaded with talented players from as far away as Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee; it also includes participants from Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Canada, and Michigan. Of note for Michigan State fans, four-star 2024 defensive back Jaylen Thompson will announce his commitment live during the event on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Thompson has offers from Michigan State, Michigan, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Auburn, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, and more. From all indications, the Spartans are in a good spot with Thompson – if he commits, he will join three-star ATH Jamari Howard and four-star WR Nicholas Marsh in MSU’s class of 2024.



SuperMax is a collaboration between Sound Mind Sound Body here in Michigan and other groups around the country. Together, they offer recruiting services as an NCAA vendor. Top prospects from around the country come and use the opportunity to allow scouts to compare apples to apples – the top kids from Michigan against the top kids from elsewhere. Early in the process, these high schoolers can validate themselves against each other and get themselves on school’s radars. After attending the Quick Lane Bowl, the participants will head to a local facility where they will get their official height and weight recorded, in addition to accurate data and measurables; this is all very useful for when college coaches hit the road for spring recruiting in January after the dead period. Day 2 of the camp takes place at Ford Field in Detroit and involves life skills sessions, an NIL meeting, a photo shoot, and drills similar to what you would see at a Pro Day or the NFL Combine. These drills are recorded, put into clips, and uploaded into a portal so that colleges get access to them. The final part of the camp takes place when they run the participants 7 vs. 7 – the top Michigan kids vs the top Tennessee kids.