Jaylen Thompson decision headlines SuperMax 100 Midwest Invitational Camp
After attending the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on Monday, approximately 60 high school recruits with Division I offers will participate in the Supermax 100 Midwest Invitational. The camp stretches over two days and is loaded with talented players from as far away as Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee; it also includes participants from Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Canada, and Michigan.
Of note for Michigan State fans, four-star 2024 defensive back Jaylen Thompson will announce his commitment live during the event on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Thompson has offers from Michigan State, Michigan, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Auburn, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, and more. From all indications, the Spartans are in a good spot with Thompson – if he commits, he will join three-star ATH Jamari Howard and four-star WR Nicholas Marsh in MSU’s class of 2024.
Other camp participants holding offers from Michigan State include the following:
Wide Receiver
CJ Sadler - Cass Tech, 2026, 5’11” 175
AJ Wallace - Chattanooga Christian School, 2025, 6’2” 181
Kamren Flowers - Ann Arbor Huron, 2025, 6’0” 180
Jordan Ward - Fairley High School (TN), 2024, 6'4 202
Tight End
Eli Owens - Alcoa High School (TN), 2025, 6'2 230
Running Back
Jaheim Merriweather - Gallatin High School, 2024, 6'2 195
Boo Carter - Chattanooga Christian (TN), 2024, 5'11 184
Linebacker
Jeremiah Beasley - Belleville High School (MI), 2024, 6'1 205
Defensive Back
Chas Smith - Bearden High School, 2026, 6'0 150
Martels Carter - Brainerd High School (TN), 2025, 6' 190
Tarrion Grant - Siegel High School, 2025, 6'4 185
Noah Francis - Lamar High School, 2025, 6'3 180
Marcus Goree Jr - Bradley Central, 2024, 6'1 170
Jacob Oden - Harper Woods High School (MI), 2024, 6'0 184
SuperMax is a collaboration between Sound Mind Sound Body here in Michigan and other groups around the country. Together, they offer recruiting services as an NCAA vendor. Top prospects from around the country come and use the opportunity to allow scouts to compare apples to apples – the top kids from Michigan against the top kids from elsewhere. Early in the process, these high schoolers can validate themselves against each other and get themselves on school’s radars.
After attending the Quick Lane Bowl, the participants will head to a local facility where they will get their official height and weight recorded, in addition to accurate data and measurables; this is all very useful for when college coaches hit the road for spring recruiting in January after the dead period.
Day 2 of the camp takes place at Ford Field in Detroit and involves life skills sessions, an NIL meeting, a photo shoot, and drills similar to what you would see at a Pro Day or the NFL Combine. These drills are recorded, put into clips, and uploaded into a portal so that colleges get access to them.
The final part of the camp takes place when they run the participants 7 vs. 7 – the top Michigan kids vs the top Tennessee kids.
At running back, four-star Boo Carter and three-star Jaheim Merriweather are the big names in attendance and they both hold MSU offers. Nakai Amachree (2024), Gavin Brown (2024), Duane Morris (2025), Terry Jalan (2025), and Marcello Vitti (2026) are also scheduled to attend.
The linebacker position is headlined by three-star Jeremiah Beasley, who has offers from Michigan State, Tennessee, Michigan, Boston College, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt, Minnesota, among others. Others in attendance are expected to include Montele Johnson, Samuel Ramsey, Willie Powell, and Korey Smith.
Michigan State seems to be set at the moment for the quarterback position, which will be well represented in Detroit as Bryce Underwood, Cutter Boley, and Isaiah Marshall are all scheduled to attend. The 2024 QB class also includes Cody Pagach, Braden Graham, Tanner Zolnosky, and Kalieb Osborne. QBs with early offers include Emile Picarella (2025), Nick Kinsey (2026), Cale Austin (2026), and Trae Taylor (2027).
The wide receiver group is highlighted by 2024 recruits Jordan Ward, Markeis Barrett, Braylon Burnside, and Jeremy Scott.
On the line, participants include Nathaniel Johnson, Timarion Minor, Bruce Fomby, and Davonta Love on the offensive side of the ball as well as Stephon Shivers and Nic Moore on the defensive side.