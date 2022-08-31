East Lansing, Mich. - Payton Thorne isn’t the only Michigan State player who will encounter familial feelings for people on the other sideline, Friday night when Michigan State plays Western Michigan.

Jayden Reed is in a similar situation.

Reed transferred to Michigan State from Western Michigan in 2019 and holds Broncos head coach Tim Lester in high regard.

Above and beyond that, Reed has a strong relationship with Thorne’s father, Western Michigan’s new offensive coordinator, Jeff Thorne.

After Reed’s father, Sabian Reed, passed away due to kidney and heart failure when Reed was 15-years-old, Jeff Thorne entered Jayden’s life as a blossoming father figure.

“He filled in areas that I didn’t have growing up,” Jayden Reed said of Jeff Thorne. “My dad passed away and he filled in for him a lot.”

Reed counts Coach Thorne as a key person who helped him achieve success. Reed had 59 catches for Michigan State last year. He is one of the top returning wide outs in college football for 2022.

Reed was first-team All-America as a punt returner last year and third-team All-Big Ten as a wide receiver.

Reed and Thorne were teammates at Metea Valley High School in suburban Chicago when Reed lost his father.

They transferred to Naperville (Ill.) Central High School in 2017, when Thorne was a junior and Reed was a senior.

Jeff Thorne was head coach at North Central College in Naperville, Ill., from 2015 to 2021, prior to taking the offensive coordinator job at Western Michigan this year.

Now all three of them, plus Lester, are intertwined in storylines heading into Friday's season opener. The Reed / Coach Thorne angle is deer to Reed's heart.

“Coach Thorne, I know him very well,” Reed said. “He’s a great guy, a great father. I love him for everything. I love their family.”