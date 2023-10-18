The Michigan State men's basketball program continued its hot streak on the recruiting trail when 2024 four-star guard Jase Richardson verbally committed to the Spartans on Oct. 15, which was the 16th birthday of his younger brother, Jaxon.

Richardson, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard/combo guard out of out of Columbus High School in Miami, broke down his decision to commit to MSU with Spartans Illustrated.

While Michigan State was always near or at the top of the list throughout the recruiting process, it wasn't an easy decision for Richardson. However, the relationships he has built with head coach Tom Izzo and the rest of the staff, and the vision the coaches have for him, ultimately were the deciding factors for the young guard.

"I chose Michigan State because of the relationships I’ve built with the entire coaching staff and team," Richardson said when asked why he chose the Spartans. "I feel like this is the place where I can develop and be the best version of myself. It was a really tough decision that came down to the wire."

He chose Michigan State over finalists Alabama and Cincinnati, and Richardson has 15 scholarship offers in total. He currently ranks as the No. 11 point guard and the No. 39 prospect overall in the 2024 class.