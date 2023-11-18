The scenes of a Spartan football team around the field and in the locker room was one of exuberance and celebration following Michigan State's 24-21 win on the road over Indiana. The elation was evident among players in their remarks following the victory as well.

"Like I been saying all year, we have to finish...what better way than that to finish," Jaden Mangham opened with.

Sophomore DB Jaden Mangham started off the bat with echoing those same sentiments preached by interim head coach Harlon Barnett that he has been telling the team all season, emphasizing how important it is for the team to finish out the game with a win.

Jaden Mangham's brother, Jaren, had a breakout game after battling back from injury. When asked what it meant to see his brother out on the field, Mangham shared that he "always knew what he [Jaren] was capable of". Stating that it wasn't new to him, but he was glad the fans were able to experience it after all the struggle his brother had gone through while rehabbing his injury.

As a Beverly Hills, Michigan native, Mangham was asked about what it means to be heading down to Ford Field on Friday to take on Penn State.

"Its exciting, back close to home town. I'm expecting a lot of family and friends to be there...I really just can't wait."

When asked a coy questions about what it is like as a DB to guard a player like Maliq Carr, Mangham shared with a laugh that Carr is a big player, and that you have to "wrap and squeeze" players with the size and skill of his teammate.

To sum up his comments Jaden shared a bit of insight about what it has meant to be apart of Michigan State's team during this tumultuous season.

"It's been a long season, it's been a hard season...a lot of people couldn't go through what we went through, and are still currently going through," Mangham summarized. "So you know we are going to cherish each win to its fullest and just keep coming out, doing the work. We got one more and we are going to go out there and fight our hardest to get the job done."



