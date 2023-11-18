Jaren and Jaden Mangham work together to bring home Old Brass Spittoon
The scenes of a Spartan football team around the field and in the locker room was one of exuberance and celebration following Michigan State's 24-21 win on the road over Indiana. The elation was evident among players in their remarks following the victory as well.
"Like I been saying all year, we have to finish...what better way than that to finish," Jaden Mangham opened with.
Sophomore DB Jaden Mangham started off the bat with echoing those same sentiments preached by interim head coach Harlon Barnett that he has been telling the team all season, emphasizing how important it is for the team to finish out the game with a win.
Jaden Mangham's brother, Jaren, had a breakout game after battling back from injury. When asked what it meant to see his brother out on the field, Mangham shared that he "always knew what he [Jaren] was capable of". Stating that it wasn't new to him, but he was glad the fans were able to experience it after all the struggle his brother had gone through while rehabbing his injury.
As a Beverly Hills, Michigan native, Mangham was asked about what it means to be heading down to Ford Field on Friday to take on Penn State.
"Its exciting, back close to home town. I'm expecting a lot of family and friends to be there...I really just can't wait."
When asked a coy questions about what it is like as a DB to guard a player like Maliq Carr, Mangham shared with a laugh that Carr is a big player, and that you have to "wrap and squeeze" players with the size and skill of his teammate.
To sum up his comments Jaden shared a bit of insight about what it has meant to be apart of Michigan State's team during this tumultuous season.
"It's been a long season, it's been a hard season...a lot of people couldn't go through what we went through, and are still currently going through," Mangham summarized. "So you know we are going to cherish each win to its fullest and just keep coming out, doing the work. We got one more and we are going to go out there and fight our hardest to get the job done."
Next out to take questions was Jaden's older brother, senior RB Jaren Mangham.
Mangham has dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season, and when asked to share about his recovery process he stated that it had been a few different related injuries, compounding on top of each other that stopped him from being able to suit up for most of the season.
When asked about what it means to finally get back out there Jaren said, "Its been a long time coming, battling all this adversity.
"It just feels so amazing personally to just get back out there on the field and do exactly what i knew i was capable of doing," Mangham shared. "It was kinda frustrating not being able to play in the football games with my little brother, not being out there with my teammates. Not being out there bringing the energy and the attributes that I bring to the game. To finally get out there and showcase my skillset a little bit, it's been lovely."
Mangham was asked to summarize the win and what it meant for the team. Like many others he stated that many things have not gone their way this season but they were able to push through to get the Brass Spitoon back home.
"It was a gritty game, I am so proud of how our guys fought, and how they continued to fight all season. We battled through a lot of adversity, even in this game...I felt that the team been keeping their head down and just kept grinding...you know the totem pole didn't fall our way for a couple of games, but at the end of the day you gotta just keep grinding."
With a smile Mangham stated that being in the locker room with his teammates after this win was "tremendous."
Mangham rounded out his comments by saying, no matter how the season has gone he is "never" going to lack motivation to get out on the field and compete.
MSU takes on Penn State at Ford Field on Friday and will try to reclaim the Land Grant Trophy. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC.