Jalen Hunt's late addition to 2019 class is a huge one for the Spartans
I’m thankful and grateful for this opportunity 🙏🏾 GO GREEN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OcUi33wXRE— Jay Hunt 🦍‼️ (@jayhunt540) August 10, 2019
Jalen Hunt, a do everything athlete for powerhouse Belleville High School in Michigan, was all set to join the Iowa Hawkeyes. Hunt signed with Iowa in December.
That all changed, in the last days before he graduated from high school. He was told by Iowa coaches that he wasn't going to be qualified by the NCAA and would no longer be enrolling with the Hawkeyes.
He was set to go to Iowa Western Community College this fall and try to gain eligibility in 2020. That all changed when his head coach Jermain Crowell and the Michigan State coaches went over his transcripts and saw what he needed to do to be eligible.
Hunt broke the news via his Twitter account:
“It’s been a long four months, but everything is all wrapped up. After all the stuff that happened with Iowa and me not being eligible, and me having to take an online summer class, also retaking the SAT, I am proud to say that I will be joining Michigan State. I want to thank my high school coach, coach Crowell, and my family for helping me through the process. I am thankful for coach Dantonio and his staff for giving me the opportunity.”
Speaking with a source close to the Iowa program, I was told that Iowa released Hunt from his letter of intent in June. I anticipate Hunt will be eligible for the 2019 season, but that is still not certain. We will have to wait for Michigan State to confirm that information.
At Belleville, Hunt was all over the field. On offense, Hunt was the team's halfback. On the defensive side of the ball, he lined up at linebacker and defensive end.
Hunt helped lead Belleville to a 12-1 record last season. On defense, Hunt had 27 tackles for loss and 13 sacks his senior season while playing at 265 pounds.
At Michigan State, the now 6-foot-3, 300-pound Hunt projects as a college defensive tackle. His elite athleticism for a jumbo athlete should allow him to be a force for defensive tackles coach Ron Burton for years to come.
In high school he showed a quick get-off when the ball was snapped, getting into the offensive lineman quickly. He combines that speed and athleticism with great natural power.
Hunt becomes the third Belleville player in the 2019 class for the Spartans. He joins four-star recruits Devontae Dobbs and Julian Barnett. He is the fifth Belleville product on the roster. Redshirt freshman defensive back Davion Williams and redshirt sophomore Jahz Watts, a talented walk-on, are the others.
Hunt's addition to the Michigan State roster theoretically could allow the coaches to consider moving JD Duplain or Maverick Hansen back to the offensive line. Duplain and Hansen signed with MSU as defensive line prospects. They have backgrounds on the offensive line. Hansen and Duplain are off to a good start at MSU, but their versatility could be tapped for an area of need, if necessary in the future.