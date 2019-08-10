Jalen Hunt, a do everything athlete for powerhouse Belleville High School in Michigan, was all set to join the Iowa Hawkeyes. Hunt signed with Iowa in December.

That all changed, in the last days before he graduated from high school. He was told by Iowa coaches that he wasn't going to be qualified by the NCAA and would no longer be enrolling with the Hawkeyes.

He was set to go to Iowa Western Community College this fall and try to gain eligibility in 2020. That all changed when his head coach Jermain Crowell and the Michigan State coaches went over his transcripts and saw what he needed to do to be eligible.

Hunt broke the news via his Twitter account:

“It’s been a long four months, but everything is all wrapped up. After all the stuff that happened with Iowa and me not being eligible, and me having to take an online summer class, also retaking the SAT, I am proud to say that I will be joining Michigan State. I want to thank my high school coach, coach Crowell, and my family for helping me through the process. I am thankful for coach Dantonio and his staff for giving me the opportunity.”

Speaking with a source close to the Iowa program, I was told that Iowa released Hunt from his letter of intent in June. I anticipate Hunt will be eligible for the 2019 season, but that is still not certain. We will have to wait for Michigan State to confirm that information.