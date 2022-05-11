Izzo sees bright future for Cooper at Michigan State

Late-blooming big man Carson Cooper (6-11, 225) signed a National Letter of Intent to Michigan State on Wednesday, joining point guard Trejuan Holloman and skilled frontcourt standout Jaxon Kohler in Michigan State’s 2022 basketball recruiting class.

Holloman and Kohler, who are ranked No. 76 and No. 77 respectively in the 2022 Rivals150, both signed with Michigan State during the early signing period last November. Both are expected to compete spots in the playing rotations as true freshmen.

Cooper, by contrast, is a player that Michigan State believes would be better served by a redshirt season. After a year on the scout team and in a college weight room, the Spartans expect Cooper to be a productive player for Tom Izzo’s program.

Izzo, who made the decision to offer Cooper a scholarship after watching him play during the first two sessions of the NIKE Elite Youth Basketball League last month, believes that his late addition to the 2022 recruiting class has good upside and a bright future at Michigan State.

“We’re very excited to welcome Carson and his family to our program,” said Izzo in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon. “Carson is a young man who we think has a bright future ahead of him and that he’s really just scratching the surface of how good he can be. He’s big, skilled and strong and runs the floor really well. We see him as an anchor in the post and a player who can defend at the rim, but he’s also got the ability to stretch the floor and has a good handle.”

Cooper, a Jackson (MI) product, began his basketball career at Northwest High School before transferring to Ypsilanti Prep Academy as a junior. As a senior, Cooper played at IMG Academy in Florida.

Cooper averaged 12.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks at IMG, which finished with a 25-5 record and finished runner-up in the Big Shots Prep National Championship Slam Division.

“Carson is coming from a terrific program at the IMG Academy, has been a tremendous student in the classroom and we’re really looking forward to welcoming him back home,” Izzo said.