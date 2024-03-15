Michigan State came up short in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, falling to Purdue, 67-62 . Here are some of the thoughts from the Spartan players following the loss:

AJ Hoggard

“I like the way guys fought. Guys got in foul trouble early and other guys stepped up. I think our bigs did a good job of fighting down there with Zach (Edey). I think everyone did a good job, played a big role in us keeping the game close.”

“There’s always room for improvement, there’s always going to be something we did wrong or could have sharpened up. We’ll go back and watch the film. I’m just happy with the effort, with the way we competed (today), especially going into the tournament. All these games with teams that are really good, we feel like we can compete with anybody. We have the talent and the competitiveness and a good mindset right now.”

“Yeah, we’re frustrated that we lost – we wanted to continue fighting for a championship. The way we competed (today) is something we can build on. The coaches put us in a good position, we ended up coming up short.”