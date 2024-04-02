A lot of head coaches preach trust. Linebacker Jordan Hall wanted Michigan State’s first-year head coach Jonathan Smith to prove it.

In the first team meeting when Smith arrived in East Lansing, Smith gave each player a piece of paper. He asked everyone to write down three things they thought were the issues with the team in the 2023 season.

Smith said he was going to go through all of the answers.

Hall wrote down the mismanagement of egos and lack of connectivity as his first two issues.

The third thing Hall wrote down wasn’t an issue.

It was his phone number.

He told Smith that this was his way to build trust with him. Hall wanted to make sure that Smith was going to read all the papers.

“A lot of head coaches when they’re in the position, they care, but not to a certain extent,” Hall said. “They’ll have someone else do it just to kind of see what the basis is.”

Hall told Smith to give him a call once he read it, and Smith did.

“He gave me a call (and) we sat down,” Hall added. “That was kind of like a big jump start to our relationship. Just from that experience alone, I have a lot of trust in him and I feel like he has the team’s best interest at heart.”