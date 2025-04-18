In-state ATH Jack Lansing reacts to offer to join Michigan State's roster

Class of 2026 EDGE/athlete Jack Lansing III, an in-state prospect from Hartland, had already been to Michigan State a few for visits as a recruit. This past Tuesday, however, was much different for Lansing on his fourth visit as it ended with receiving an opportunity to join the Spartans' roster in 2026. Michigan State is the second school to extend an offer for a roster spot to Lansing (he has another from Pittsburgh). Upon receiving the offer from MSU general manager Cole Moore, Lansing said he felt a whirlwind of emotions and that the offer meant a lot because he has grown up rooting for the Spartans. Lansing also got to spend quality time with Michigan State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi. "I received the offer from Cole Moore, but talked with Coach (Joe) Rossi multiple times throughout the day and got many things out of our conversations," Lansing said. "My reaction was honestly very surprised and it still hasn’t really completely hit me yet, but it was definitely a great feeling since I’ve been a Spartan fan my whole life and have grown up in Green and White."

Even though receiving the offer was a clear highlight of his trip to campus, Lansing enjoyed the visit on several fronts and said he believes the culture of the program is in a good place from what he observed. "The visit was amazing, the energy was great and the I could tell that the players wanted to be there," Lansing said. "I would say that was my favorite part of the visit besides the offer, is that the culture of the program is in a great place. The coaches and the players had great enthusiasm and a mutual respect for each other. I’m glad I was able to sit in on meetings to see that more in depth." Lansing was also able to witness a spring practice, which was an eye opener for him. "I was able to watch the team practice and I was very impressed — the energy was very high and the players effort was also there," Lansing said. "I saw a big increase in both of these things since last year's practice." Lansing has made connections with several coaches on MSU's staff during his recruiting process and is now looking to build on those relationships with a roster spot offer in hand. He said he appreciates how honest the staff is with him along with their willingness to talk about things outside of football and relate to the players. In addition to Rossi and Moore, Lansing has created bonds with director of player engagement Kurt Richardson, assistant linebackers coach Andrew Bindelglass ("Coach Bindel'), assistant defensive backs coach Chris Gordon and others. "’I've made very strong connections with coaches including Coach Rossi, Coach Gordon, Coach Bindel and Kurt Richardson," Lansing explained. "I’ve known all of them for just over a year now and they have been very supportive and helpful throughout my recruiting process. They were very honest when I asked them what I needed to improve on. The thing about the coaching staff is that they all are very personable and easy to talk to, and not only about football but also our personal lives."