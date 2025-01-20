HUGE Win Versus Illinois and Final Four Talk with Carter Elliot

Another 2-0 week for Michigan State men's basketball, including a huge victory versus Illinois and a win over Penn State.

Abby and Jonah discuss the two victories and players who stood out. They also cover all the happenings across MSU athletics on the week.

In the “We Got it! Covered” segment, Jonah discusses the key over the backboard shot called on Illinois. Finally Carter Elliot of Spartans Illustrated and Sleepers Media joins the show to let MSU fans know why they should or shouldn’t be buying tickets to the Final Four.

Music Produced by Evan Hoyt.

Contact us at thewegotitpodcast@gmail.com

Check out Carter over at https://www.youtube.com/@sleepersmedia and @CarterElliott__ on X.

For more MSU athletics news, forums, and updates, head over to michiganstate.rivals.com

Watch: