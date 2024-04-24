Play a game of 7-on-7 on the Spartan Stadium field, tour the brand new Tom Izzo Football Building, and talk to players inside the Michigan State locker room.

These are all things that you can do at the Spartan Fan Camp this summer.

The Spartan Fan Camp will take place on Wednesday, June 5th. The one day camp includes a tour of the Tom Izzo Football Building to see the following:

- Nike Tech Lab

- Players lounge

- Weight room

- Indoor practice facility

- Video room used to record practice

- Team meeting room

The tour will also include presentations by offensive staff members, defensive staff members and the strength and conditioning and nutrition staff.

From there, campers will head to Spartan Stadium to have lunch, tour the locker room, take group photos on the field and take part in a game of 7-on-7 football with the players. Following the on-field activities, campers will be treated to dinner.

Tom Nihra is the Volunteer Camp Director for the Spartan Fan Camp. Tom and his wife own the LLC that is Spartan Fantasy Camp and they run it as a non-profit. Tom also directs the Spartan Fan Golf Camp, which began last year. This year’s golf camp will be on August 23.

Both the football and golf camps benefit the student-athletes directly. This will be the third year that the football camp will be an NIL opportunity for the players.

“I think it gives a real insight into Spartan football,” Nihra said about the Spartan Fan Camp. “You get to hear a lot of things from student-athletes that I don’t think regular people hear.”

Casey Jacobsen, a first year camper in 2023, told Spartans Illustrated that she felt more connected to the players and to the team after participating in the camp. As a result, it increased her rooting interest on fall Saturdays.

“Having that experience, the one-on-one, It was just fun to connect to them,” Jacobsen said. “It was a great connection.”