The ladder match. An iconic stipulation that makes pro wrestling so unique, so brutal, so breathtaking and so beautiful all at the same time. It’s a match where stars are born. It’s a match where careers are defined. It’s a match where history is made.

Kelani Jordan, as she’s known in the wrestling world, was just the latest to capitalize on the prestige of the ladder match.

Jordan is part of WWE’s NXT brand, which debuted in 2010. Jordan was one of six women that competed in the ladder match to crown the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion at the "NXT Battleground" event 2024.

Over 10 minutes into the match, Jordan was in the ring alone with Michin. The other four women were on the outside of the ring, fatigued and worn down from the punishment endured throughout the match. Jordan had an opportune time to win the title. She took down Michin with a knee and then hit her signature split-legged moonsault in the corner.

Jordan raced up the ladder, all alone in the ring. She grabbed the title belt hung high above the ring and lifted it up in celebration. She became the first ever NXT Women’s North American Champion.