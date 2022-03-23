HOOP RADAR '24: Phat Phat Brooks leading Grand Rapids CC back to Breslin
Grand Rapids, Mich. - With Michigan State Associate Head Coach Dwayne Stephens watching, Grand Rapids Catholic Central guard Durral “Phat Phat” Brooks played a strong all-around game in helping lead his team to an 86-60 victory over Benton Harbor in the MHSAA Quarterfinals, Tuesday at Calvin University.
Grand Rapids CC (24-1) advances to the state semifinals at 5:45 p.m. on Friday for a chance to defend its 2021 state championship.
Brooks, a guard who has been listed at 6-2 in the past but is now closing in on 6-3, is regarded as the best sophomore in the state. He has taken recruiting visits to Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State.
Brooks had 18 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals.
“I felt like I played good,” Brooks said. “I started off with a couple of buckets and then I kind of slowed down in the second half. It comes back to just playing defense, boarding, boxing out and just doing all the little stuff.”
Brooks started at guard for Grand Rapids CC’s state title team a year ago and is in good position to win more brass this weekend.
Brooks has visited Michigan State and Michigan in recent weeks.
Brooks on Michigan State:
“It’s a good atmosphere. The players are very interactive with us. They take their bodies very seriously, what they do in the gym, how they track their shots, and their progress. I just like it overall, how they treat their players and work together as a staff.”
Brooks on Michigan:
“Michigan was fun, too. It was good seeing Kobe (Bufkin) there because he kind of told me some things and showed me around a little bit. It was good seeing someone I grew up with just being on the big stage, like I want to be. It’s good to look up to him like that.”
THE BOOK ON BROOKS
He has a wide, 6-foot-6 wingspan and puts it to good use with a strong frame for a sophomore and quick leaping ability, making him an excellent rebounder. He’s a smooth athlete with a good feel for the game, good ball handling ability and nice scoring touch around the rim. He also has a nice medium-range, pull-up game.
He is becoming a quality shooter, but didn’t display that part of his game in the quarterfinals.
He works hard on defense, and when away from the ball. His attitude about contributing on defense and the glass is part of the reason Tom Izzo and his staff have shown a strong interest in him. His blossoming leadership ability is a plus as well.
Former Spartan great Drew Neitzel, who was doing color commentary for a Grand Rapids radio station on Tuesday, has said Brooks’ game reminds him a bit of Charlie Bell with his smooth athleticism, strength, scoring touch and court awareness.
QUOTABLE
Grand Rapids Catholic Central head coach TJ Meerman on Brooks:
“In all areas he’s just an incredible young man. He comes from a great family. He’s a gym rat. He’s always working on his game. When you watch him play, he’s so dynamic in transition. I don’t think there are many like him in the state of Michigan that can go from coast to coast with the ball in his hands and have that type of awareness and body control. Also tonight you saw his effort on the defensive end. Those two things, and then combined with his leadership and his character, make him a special young man.”
WHAT’S NEXT
Brooks and Grand Rapids Catholic Central will play in the MHSAA Division 2 Semifinals at 5:45 on Friday against Ferndale.
The winner will play in the Division 2 MHSAA State Championship Game at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.
RUNNING MATE
Junior point guard Kaden Brown is also turning heads in recruiting circles. The 6-foot Brown scored 23 points and dished out nine assists for Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Tuesday. He also scored his 1,000th career point during the game.
His sharp shooting ability was on display as he went 5-of-9 from 3-point range, while also distributing some dazzling passes.
He has offers from Oakland University and Western Michigan.