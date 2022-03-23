HOOP RADAR '24: Phat Phat Brooks leading Grand Rapids CC back to Breslin

Grand Rapids, Mich. - With Michigan State Associate Head Coach Dwayne Stephens watching, Grand Rapids Catholic Central guard Durral “Phat Phat” Brooks played a strong all-around game in helping lead his team to an 86-60 victory over Benton Harbor in the MHSAA Quarterfinals, Tuesday at Calvin University.

Grand Rapids CC (24-1) advances to the state semifinals at 5:45 p.m. on Friday for a chance to defend its 2021 state championship.

Brooks, a guard who has been listed at 6-2 in the past but is now closing in on 6-3, is regarded as the best sophomore in the state. He has taken recruiting visits to Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State.

Brooks had 18 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals.

“I felt like I played good,” Brooks said. “I started off with a couple of buckets and then I kind of slowed down in the second half. It comes back to just playing defense, boarding, boxing out and just doing all the little stuff.”

Brooks started at guard for Grand Rapids CC’s state title team a year ago and is in good position to win more brass this weekend.

Brooks has visited Michigan State and Michigan in recent weeks.

Brooks on Michigan State:

“It’s a good atmosphere. The players are very interactive with us. They take their bodies very seriously, what they do in the gym, how they track their shots, and their progress. I just like it overall, how they treat their players and work together as a staff.”

Brooks on Michigan:

“Michigan was fun, too. It was good seeing Kobe (Bufkin) there because he kind of told me some things and showed me around a little bit. It was good seeing someone I grew up with just being on the big stage, like I want to be. It’s good to look up to him like that.”