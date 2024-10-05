Michigan State Hockey sweeps Lake Superior State; large test looms

Last season the Michigan State Spartans hockey team began their season with a sweep of Lake Superior State at Munn Ice Arena, with newly dedicated ice to Ron Mason, a legend who touched both programs. The 2024-25 season has begun with the same result, albeit LSSU made things much more interesting this season, as the Spartans visited them in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan.

I think the first thing I want people to start with is to not be worried over the Friday night result. Yes, Lake Superior State, an overmatched opponent in talent, pushed the game to 3 on 3 overtime.

For the Pairwise Rankings (the NCAA tournament selection and seeding tool for NCAA hockey), this will count as just 2/3 of a win for the Spartans. However, here's some perspective from last season: MSU was granted a 1-seed in the national tournament even though the Spartans dropped a game in regulation at Air Force during week two of last season in regulation. That's a full loss in Pairwise against a similar profile opponent to Lake Superior State. That loss included pulling Trey Augustine and much more to be concerned about compared to the contest Friday night.

Friday saw the Spartans dig themselves some holes, including nine minutes of penalties in the 2nd period - including a 5 minute call to Patrick Geary - balanced with not being rewarded for dominating play like when they outshot the Lakers 25-5 in the third period and were held without a goal.

Last season, discipline was an issue at times for the Spartans, so keeping an eye on that is important. However, through 40 minutes - being outshot 21-13 by the Lakers - the Spartans had a 1-1 game leading to their usual best period, and ran into a hot goaltender who forced overtime. The fitness difference from strength and conditioning coach Will Morlock will once again be an asset and that is what I took most from game one of the series.

Saturday saw the Lakers hold the game at 0-0 after twenty minutes, but the Spartans were in control much earlier, and they broke through with two goals 70 seconds into the middle frame. Isaac Howard scored his second goal of the weekend (first goal both nights) and Daniel Russell did as well (OT winner and 2nd of the goals Saturday). Russell and Howard were playing without their usual center, Karsen Dorwart, who was out with a minor injury and expected back next week; he was replaced with sophomore transfer Charlie Stramel, who provides a much bigger frame but less chemistry and playmaking than Dorwart has with the pair.