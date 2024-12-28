Hockey Preview: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Northern Michigan

The No. 1 Michigan State hockey team will travel to Grand Rapids to compete in the annual Great Lakes Invitational at Van Andel Arena, an event the Spartans came up short in last season and haven't won since 2009.

The Spartans will face off against the Northern Michigan Wildcats in the first game of the Great Lakes Invitational on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

The Spartans are back at the top spot in the USCHO poll after an impressive sweep of previously No. 1 ranked Minnesota two weeks ago. MSU won in a shootout in the first game and it won 5-3 in come-from-behind fashion to complete the sweep.

Trey Augustine was excellent in net for the Spartans in the Minnesota series recording 65 saves and had impressive saves down the stretch in the third period in both games.

Augustine will not play in the Great Lakes Invitational because he is representing the U.S. in the IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. Defenseman Maxim Strbak is also at the tournament representing his native Slovakia.

Junior forward Isaac Howard also had an impactful series for MSU against the Golden Gophers. The Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick recorded two goals in the Spartans' 5-3 win in the second game, with one of his goals helping to spark the Spartans third period rally.

Howard leads the Spartans in scoring with nine goals through 16 games this season and is tied for fourth in the Big Ten Conference in goals scored.

MSU’s success on the offense and defensive ends is one of the reasons why it is ranked No. 1 in the USCHO poll. The Spartans rank in to top five in both scoring offense and defense this season.

The Spartans are scoring on average 3.4 goals per game which is second best in the Big Ten behind Minnesota and fifth best in the country. Courtesy of a stout defense and the talent of Augustine, the Spartans are tied for fourth in the nation and are best in the Big Ten in scoring defense allowing on average 1.88 goals per game.