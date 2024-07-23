From the gridiron to the tennis courts and everywhere in between, there is an abundance of talent arriving on campus in East Lansing this year. To illustrate that, the Spartans Illustrated staff has compiled a list of the top 30 incoming Michigan State athletes that we are most excited to watch throughout their respective Spartan careers.

30. Mitchell Sheldon, men's tennis

When Mitchell Sheldon arrives on campus this year, he'll join a familiar face in East Lansing -- his older brother Max. Mitchell hails from Arlington Heights, Illinois, and will be playing alongside Max -- who was ranked as high as No. 1 in the country in doubles -- in the green and white. Mitchell and Max are built the same way. Standing at 6-foot-1 -- a lefty with a massive serve and aggressive style of play -- Mitchell ended up a five-star recruit and has an opportunity to make the lineup as a freshman. Max and Mitchell's mother, Chris, was an All-Big Ten player for Wisconsin. Mitchell grew up a Spartan fan, attending MSU football games with his grandpa as a kid.

29. Nikai Martinez, football

UCF's safety Nikai Martinez (21) catches and interception during the UC vs. UCF game at Nippert Stadium on Saturday November 4, 2023. (© Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Nikai Martinez has the ability to come in and make a difference in the secondary right away for the Spartans. A Central Florida transfer, Martinez's portal recruitment flew mostly under the radar, but Michigan State was able to quietly get him on campus and then quickly earn a commitment. Martinez was tied for the team lead in interceptions for UCF last season with three. He also recorded 54 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and four passes defended in 2023. Martinez will most likely see a lot of his reps at safety for MSU, but his positional versatility — according to Pro Football Focus, Martinez played 197 snaps at free safety, 165 snaps at slot cornerback, 32 snaps at wide cornerback and 320 snaps in the box for the Knights in 2023 — is why Spartans fans should be excited about him. He was also a four-star recruit out of high school and has multiple years of eligibility remaining, which makes him a compelling addition.

28. Rachel Forsyth, women's track & field

Middle-distance and distance runner Rachel Forsyth has cemented herself as one of the best in Michigan high school history. The Ann Arbor native won the 2023-24 Gatorade Michigan Girls Cross Country Player of the Year and 2023-24 Gatorade Michigan Girls Track & Field Player of the Year after smashing three state records. One of those state records she shared as part of the 4xMile relay team that won a national title for Pioneer High School. The other state records were in the 800 meters and 1600 meters. Forsyth has the potential to blossom into something special as a runner at Michigan State. Her father and mother both ran for Michigan, and Forsyth going to high school right in Ann Arbor makes her commitment to the Spartans all the more fascinating.

27. Tanner Miller, football

Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Tanner Miller (61) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium; Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA. (© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Tanner Miller was one of three former Oregon State players to follow Jonathan Smith and company from Corvallis to East Lansing (along with Aidan Chiles and Jack Velling). He has experience as both a guard and center, but is expected to play primarily center for the Spartans. His familiarity with offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik should give him an advantage despite switching schools, and he is a natural fit in an offensive system that relies heavily on zone running concepts. Miller was also an ESPN All-American selection and All-Pac-12 selection. We're excited about Miller because he should immediately bolster the interior of Michigan State's offensive line, and any time you can add an All-American to your roster, that is obviously a major plus. Miller's experience, leadership and skill set will provide stability in the trenches. With the depth on the offensive line as one of the bigger question marks for the Spartans, Miller was a big-time addition in the offseason.

26. Meg Hughes, women's soccer

Forward Meg Hughes is a veteran addition for the Michigan State women's soccer program. She spent four seasons at Providence before transferring to the Spartans. With the Friars, she started 61 games and scored 23 goals in her four years there. Last season, Hughes helped lead Providence to the NCAA Tournament and she earned First-Team All-Big East honors. She will be an instant scoring threat whenever she is on the field for Michigan State this season.

25. Luke Newman, football

Holy Cross offensive lineman Luke Newman at practice Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (© Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Offensive lineman Luke Newman is back in his home state for his final year of eligibility. The Bloomfield Hills native spent four years with Holy Cross. He started 37 career games for the Crusaders at left tackle. Newman was the highest-graded pass protector for Holy Cross, earning a pass-blocking grade of 91.6, according to Pro Football Focus. He was also selected to multiple FCS All-American teams over the past few years. While Newman played tackle at Holy Cross, the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder is expected to play guard for Michigan State. However, he may need to play tackle as well due to depth concerns. Newman committed to the Spartans in January but didn’t enroll until after spring practices. His experience and versatility make him a valuable piece on an uncertain Michigan State offensive line.

24. Jacey Schuler, softball

Jacey Schuler is the first player in Illinois to be named 1st Team All-State all 4 years -- and she's ready to make an impact on the MSU softball team this year. Schuler was named the 2024 News-Sun Softball Player of the Year as she went 23-4 with a 1.54 ERA and hit .523 with 11 home runs.

23. JT Sokolove, baseball

JT Sokolove, an Illinois State transfer, comes to MSU after an impressive three seasons with the Redbirds. A native of Hudsonville, Michigan, the addition of Sokolove to the roster brings depth to the potential lineup and outfield for the upcoming 2025 season. In his junior season for Illinois State, Sokolove was an All-MVC Defensive Team selection and was the only player on the Redbirds to appear in all 57 games, making 54 starts. Sokolove recorded four home runs on the season including hitting in 28 runs and scoring 49 times.

22. Jaddan Simmons, women's basketball

Arizona State guard Jaddan Simmons (2) is defended by Washington State guard Astera Tuhina (11) during Pac-12 play at Desert Financial Arena on Feb. 18, 2024. (© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Jaddan Simmons joins Michigan State as a two-way guard transfer and earned Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honorable mention in two straight seasons for Arizona State. Simmons started in 107 of 108 games during her four seasons in Tempe, ranking first in minutes played per-game average in her career (33.5). During her career with the Sun Devils, Simmons averaged 10.5 points per game with a career-high average 12.4 her junior year. She averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game, 1.6 steals per game, and shot 36.6% from the field over four seasons at ASU. Her defensive skills will be an asset while her seasoned hand will help the Spartans replace DeeDee Hagemann at point guard on the offensive end.

21. Khamaree Thomas, baseball

Khamaree Thomas is an exciting incoming freshman for MSU baseball. Thomas played as an outfielder and a left-handed pitcher for Kenwood Academy in Chicago, while also playing travel ball for the White Sox Ace. Strengths that MSU baseball can look forward to are that he has 88 miles per hour (mph) outfield velocity and 95 mph exit velocity with an average bat speed of 76.1 mph. In his senior season for Kenwood, Thomas recorded a batting average of .531 in 20 games, while recording four home runs, 28 runs scored, and 34 hits. Thomas' bat could provide a spark to the Michigan State offense.

20. Taylor Preston, volleyball

A highly regarded attacking player, Taylor Preston appeared in 55 matches and made 42 starts for Oklahoma in two years. She was second on the team in kills (354), points per set (3.56), and kills per set (3.25). Preston, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, posted a career-high 28 kills against Tulsa in 2023 and earned Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Nov. 1, 2022. She was a former Gatorade Player of the Year in Kentucky and looks to make a big impact on the Spartan volleyball team this year as a rising junior.

19. Wayne Matthews III, football

Old Dominion Monarchs linebacker Wayne Matthews III (15) celebrates as the Old Dominion Monarchs beat the Virginia Tech Hokies at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium; Sep 2, 2022; Norfolk, Virginia, USA. (© Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports)

Wayne Matthews III was one of the most productive linebackers in the nation last season. He totaled 135 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles for Old Dominion on his way to earning third-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2023. Matthews played primarily inside linebacker but also saw snaps at outside linebacker, on the edge and in the secondary. He was even the Monarchs’ highest-graded player in pass coverage with a grade of 88.9, according to Pro Football Focus. Matthews truly had a breakout season last fall and he hopes to parlay that into success with the Spartans. His versatility is going to be huge for a defense that allowed 28.3 points per game last season.

18. Brandon Munson, men's soccer

Left back Brandon Munson should have an impact on Michigan State as a true freshman. The Spring Hill, Florida, native joined the Sporting Kansas City academy during his senior year of high school. He previously played for the under-19 team, and he also appeared for Sporting Kansas City II, their MLS NEXT Pro team, in a preseason match in March. The 5-foot-9, 155-pound Munson should be an instant impact player defensively for a Michigan State side that conceded 0.94 goals per game last season.

17. Danyle Courtley, volleyball

Danyle Courtley is a 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Rice and racked up the awards before transferring to MSU as a graduate student. She was a 2023 AVCA All-South Region-2023 Second Team All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) and 2022 Second Team All-Conference USA. She led Rice in kills (414), kills per set (3.66) and points (449.0) last season. Rice has been a really strong mid-major program for the better part of the last decade so she has played in big matches despite the smaller program. Courtley was originally recruited to Rice by current MSU assistant coach Zheng Xiang, who is in his second year on Leah Johnson's staff.

16. Jase Richardson, men's basketball

Team Faygo and Michigan State's Jase Richardson celebrates after a dunk against Team Tri-Star Trust in the game on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, during the Moneyball Pro-Am at Holt High School. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

From a guard perspective, the Spartans have a few players with experience. At point guard, they have Jeremy Fears Jr. and Tre Holloman, and at shooting guard, they have Jaden Akins, Gehrig Normand, and Kur Teng. Despite that, four-star prospect Jase Richardson might be the best finisher of the bunch, as he boasts an elite layup package. As a unique guard, he will impact Michigan State in different ways than most guards, which could give him lots of playing time, although he may need some time to develop before he gets comfortable. Look for Richardson to eventually be a solid piece off the bench, and show flashes of being the future of Michigan State basketball.

15. Ed Woods, football

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Ed Woods (10) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium; Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA. (© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Ed Woods transfers in from Arizona State and had a productive career as a Sun Devil. He recorded 66 tackles, five tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one sack, one interception and 10 passes defended throughout his time in Tempe. He also had the highest coverage grade on Arizona State last season, recording a mark of 77.9 in 294 coverage snaps in 2023. Woods is one of the more sought-after incoming transfers for Michigan State this season, as he was pursued by the likes of Alabama and other power programs while he was in the portal. He has the opportunity to immediately step in and start as an outside cornerback for Michigan State, which makes him an exciting addition. Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin (who Woods had a previous relationship with) and secondary coach Blue Adams revamped the defensive backs room this past offseason, and Woods has the chance to potentially be the most impactful player in the group.

14. Isaac Sturgess, baseball

Isaac Sturgess was a two-time Division 2 all-state first-team selection – and all-state Dream Teamer as a junior outfielder – and will look to make a big impact at Michigan State under coach Jake Boss. At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Sturgess brings his left-handed bat from Flint Powers Catholic to East Lansing.

13. Akasha Anderson, volleyball

On the volleyball court, Akasha Anderson has a great arm. Off the court, she is a great person -- which is something MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson highly prioritizes in her players. She's a 6-foot-3 outside hitter who is transferring in from Auburn after two years and, as a rising junior, has already had her own fair share of success. The 2022 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) South Region Freshman of the Year, Anderson ranked second on the team in kills (356) and was third in digs (243). Anderson is a six-rotation player (which means she does not come out of the game and plays in the back row even though she is primarily an attacking player). She has the goods to make a big impact in Breslin this year for the Spartans.

12. Michael DeAngelo, hockey

Michael DeAngelo, a one time Arizona State commit, who switched to the Spartans January 2023, for a while was the headline of the incoming hockey class. DeAngelo, who played his youth hockey with the powerhouse Chicago Mission AAA program, is a 200-foot forward who will adjust to the college game quickly as an older freshman. DeAngelo was a bubble option for the USA National Team Development Program in his birth year, who comes to East Lansing with three years of USHL experience, 148 games played and 93 points, including being a captain of his team in Green Bay last season. Fans should expect DeAngelo to take a middle-six forward role, perhaps similar to the role played by Nico Muller previously. DeAngelo will find a way onto the ice through his playmaking abilities, setting up his goal scoring linemates, and can be an effective forward on the penalty kill as well. Expect DeAngelo to be a three-to-four-year college hockey player, who is playing for his pro hockey free agent contract and will be an exciting player to watch this upcoming season.

11. Mohamed Saad, men's soccer

Dearborn native Mohamed Saad is entering his true freshman season at Michigan State. The forward has recently played for the Columbus Crew’s MLS NEXT Pro team. He made his debut for the MLS side’s academy team in 2023 with two appearances. So far in 2024, Saad started four games and played in six total games for the Crew. He has two goals on four shots on target. His last appearance was on May 24, as he played 23 minutes off the bench. Saad will be a goal scoring threat for the Spartans this season as a newcomer. His 6-foot-2 frame will provide Michigan State with a target in the box for crosses.

10. Jordan Turner, football

Michigan State's Jordan Turner participates in a drill during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

A two-year starter for Wisconsin, linebacker Jordan Turner returns to his home state to wrap up his college career. Turner committed to Wisconsin out of Farmington High School in the class of 2020. At Wisconsin, he had 135 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 30 career games. Turner brings over his 18 starts and his experience to Michigan State. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Turner has been getting it done in the weight room as well. He is one of the strongest players on the team. His physicality can really help a defense that finished 87th in FBS in scoring defense last season.

9. Daniel Rakhmatullayev, men's tennis

When he arrives in East Lansing from Kazakhstan (a trip of nearly 6,000 miles), Daniel Rakhmatullayev will be a huge impact player for Harry Jadun's Michigan State men's tennis team. A lefty, he played all four junior grand slams last year and was ranked as high as No. 55 in the world in juniors (which is really, really good). A few years ago, Rakhmatullayev would have been playing at the top of lineup for the Spartans. He'll likely play a lot this year in the middle of the lineup -- that's a testament to the increased quality of the Michigan State team -- in both the singles and doubles courts.

8. Kur Teng, men's basketball

Kur Teng (adidas)

Kur Teng will be another important piece for the Spartans on the court. With Michigan State having a good history of elite shooters, with guys such as Cassius Winston, Joey Hauser, Matt McQuaid, and Kenny Goins, Teng should fit perfectly into Tom Izzo's system. Because of his shooting ability, the four-star prospect should see the court a fair amount this season, despite being a true freshman. It would not be surprising to see Teng get the most minutes out of all three of MSU's incoming true freshmen this season. He could be used in a similar way as Tyson Walker throughout his Spartan career, coming off of pin-downs to get open looks. If all goes well in the next few years, Teng could be the next great shooter for MSU, and be a big piece in the Spartans’ future.

7. Amy Doyle, gymnastics

Amy Doyle is a five-star recruit and a six-year level 10 gymnast and will join the surging Spartan gymnastics program this season. A three-time Women's Development Program National Championships qualifier (2021-23), Doyle becomes just the third five-star recruit to pick Michigan State (Skyla Schulte and Nikki Smith). Doyle won the bars and beam titles and earned runner-up honors in the all-around at the 2023 Region 3 Championships -- and she plans to major in pre-law in East Lansing.

6. Vladislav Lukashevich, hockey

In many ways, the arrival of Vladislav Lukashevich to the Spartans hockey team mirrors the arrival of recently departed second overall NHL Pick Artyom Levshunov last summer. Lukashevich, like Levshunov, comes from Eastern Europe (Magadan, Russia in Lukashevich’s case) and arrived in America last fall chasing new opportunities in his hockey career, in a more stable environment. Lukashevich played last season with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL, racking up 43 points in 54 games played, and winning awards as an All-USHL Defensemen. Lukashevich, a 2021 fourth-round pick of the Florida Panthers, likely will not have the same meteoric impact that Levshunov did in his one season on campus, but he is a great addition to backfill some of what was lost. Lukashevich will have more of a slick offensive game than Levshunov, but plays at a smaller frame (still 6-foot-1) and is not the shutdown defenseman that Levshunov was. Expect Lukashevich to slot in as a top-four defenseman this season and play a role on a power play unit.

5. Grace VanSlooten, women's basketball

Oregon s Grace VanSlooten tries for a 3-pointer during the second half against Oregon State at Matthew Knight Arena Sunday, Feb 4, 2024. (© Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

A former McDonald's All-American and No. 13 overall player in the espnW Top 100 Class of 2022, Grace VanSlooten will bring a noticeable presence in size to Michigan State's roster, standing at 6-foot-3. The forward led Oregon in scoring last season, averaging 15.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a starter in all 31 games for the Ducks. In her two seasons in Eugene, VanSlooten earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors in addition to All-Pac-12 honorable mention, while averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game her first year. She started in 30 out of 32 games for the season, notching 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game as well. Her sophomore year improved to 15.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. She will bring a noticeable presence to a position the Spartans suffered multiple season-ending injuries to last year, helping to hopefully avoid the small-ball roster difficulties MSU experienced as a result.

4. Jack Velling, football

Michigan State's Jack Velling participate in a drill during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tight end Jack Velling was one of the biggest transfer portal acquisitions of the offseason for Michigan State. Velling was one of the three Oregon State players to follow head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren to East Lansing (Tanner Miller and Aidan Chiles were the others). Velling, listed at 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds, was named All-Pac-12 second team after recording 29 receptions for 438 yards last season. He also recorded eight touchdowns, which was an Oregon State program record and tied for the most by a tight end in the FBS in the regular season. Velling will be a big time target for Chiles this season. Velling’s familiarity with the offensive system that Lindgren and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak runs will only help the offense as the Spartans transition to a new regime. Velling will be an instant impact player and should be one of the top tight ends in the Big Ten this fall.

3. Nick Marsh, football

Michigan State's Nick Marsh runs after a catch during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

True freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh had a rollercoaster ride of a recruitment. After an initial commitment, a decommitment and then a re-commitment, Marsh ended up signing with Michigan State despite the coaching staff change. The former four-star recruit enrolled early and garnered deserved intrigue and hype during the spring. Marsh’s size for a true freshman at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds will allow for him to instantly make an impact in his first year as a Spartan. Marsh really showed out in the "Spring Showcase" in April as well. He was one of the most impressive players out there. Marsh is one of the most hyped up true freshmen in recent years and he will likely get playing time this season in a wide receivers room that’s looking for players to step up.

2. Frankie Fidler, men's basketball

Team Case Credit Union and Michigan State's Frankie Fidler scores against Team Motorcars in the game on Thursday, July 18, 2024, during the Moneyball Pro-Am at Holt High School. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

In three seasons, Frankie Fidler proved everyone wrong at Nebraska Omaha, and became a star right off the bat. The forward had his best season as a junior, when he averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. After entering the transfer portal, he was rated a four-star by Rivals, and committed to Michigan State. Fidler looks to be a top player for the Spartans in 2024. He comes into a winning basketball culture, and should fit well in head coach Tom Izzo’s system. The Spartans have had some good forwards recently, and despite just one year of remaining eligibility, Fidler might be able to be among the list of great Spartan forwards. He has already started to put his name out there, as he's averaged 39.2 points per game in the Moneyball Pro-Am, leading all Spartans.

1. Aidan Chiles, football

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles takes the field during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Aidan Chiles was the most important addition to Michigan State football this offseason. The dual-threat quarterback played in nine games at Oregon State last season. He was one of three Oregon State players to transfer to Michigan State (Tanner Miller and Jack Velling were the other two). He played in 100 offensive snaps as a true freshman in 2023, completing 24 out of his 35 pass attempts (68.6%) for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He did not throw a single interception. He also carried the ball 17 times for 79 rushing yards and scored three additional touchdowns. Chiles brings really good mobility and elusiveness to the quarterback position, something Michigan State has not had in a while. While he is young, Chiles has an extremely bright future, which was reflected with his four-star rating out of high school. It would be a massive surprise if Chiles is not the starting quarterback for Michigan State this season. He will be an exciting, young and talented player to watch this fall.