Harlon Barnett discusses Michigan State's quarterback situation, injuries
Following a bye week, Michigan State interim head coach Harlon Barnett said that his team is feeling "revitalized" ahead of the Spartans' matchup at Rutgers on Saturday.
During the bye week, the Spartans took off last Monday, and practiced Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before taking off Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and getting back to it this Monday (Oct. 9).
Of course, a big question for Michigan State moving forward is who the Spartans plan to start at the quarterback position. Redshirt junior Noah Kim has struggled over the past few weeks, and following MSU's 26-16 loss at Iowa, Barnett noted that the coaching staff planned to "evaluate" the quarterback spot (and every position on the team).
Nine days later, after the conclusion of the bye week, Barnett was asked about the quarterbacks again. He seemed to be purposefully coy about the situation.
"We're still evaluating (the quarterbacks)," Barnett said on Monday during his weekly press conference. "It's a good competition going on. I'm doing my (Bill) Belichick again right now (and keeping things internal). It's gonna be good. Guys know where they stand and what's gonna happen, and so we'll just leave it at that for now."
More on the quarterback situation
If Michigan State is looking to take Kim out of the starting lineup, then the Spartans will most likely look to redshirt freshman Katin Houser as the team's new starting quarterback, however true freshman Sam Leavitt is still hoping to compete for a job as well.
On the season, Kim has competed 91 out of 160 passes (56.88%) for 1,090 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in five games. Houser has played in four games, completing nine of his 16 pass attempts (56.25%) for 158 yards and an interception. Additionally, Houser has scored a rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, Leavitt has completed both of his pass attempts this season for nine yards.
While Barnett's initial comments about the quarterback situation were vague, he opened up a little bit more when pressed by the media. Barnett did not name a starter, but he made it pretty clear that the staff and team already know who the signal-caller will be against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.
He admitted that keeping things close to the vest is more so a product of not wanting to give the opponent a competitive advantage.
