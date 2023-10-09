Following a bye week, Michigan State interim head coach Harlon Barnett said that his team is feeling "revitalized" ahead of the Spartans' matchup at Rutgers on Saturday.

During the bye week, the Spartans took off last Monday, and practiced Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before taking off Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and getting back to it this Monday (Oct. 9).

Of course, a big question for Michigan State moving forward is who the Spartans plan to start at the quarterback position. Redshirt junior Noah Kim has struggled over the past few weeks, and following MSU's 26-16 loss at Iowa, Barnett noted that the coaching staff planned to "evaluate" the quarterback spot (and every position on the team).

Nine days later, after the conclusion of the bye week, Barnett was asked about the quarterbacks again. He seemed to be purposefully coy about the situation.

"We're still evaluating (the quarterbacks)," Barnett said on Monday during his weekly press conference. "It's a good competition going on. I'm doing my (Bill) Belichick again right now (and keeping things internal). It's gonna be good. Guys know where they stand and what's gonna happen, and so we'll just leave it at that for now."