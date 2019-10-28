EAST LANSING - Once upon a time, Tom Izzo lamented that - as he grew older, and players remained in their teens and twenties - he would never again have a relationship with one of his players similar to the close, stormy bond he had with Mateen Cleaves.

That all changed when Draymond Green came to town.

The bond will be further cemented on Dec. 3 when Green will see his No. 23 hoisted to the rafters at Breslin Center. He will become the 10th player in program history to have his number retired, with Izzo’s blessing of course.

“Maybe what’s more important to me is I could yell at him and he could yell at me,” Izzo said of Green, after announcing the plans on Monday. “It was unique. Sometimes it was father-son, sometimes it was coach-player, now it’s friend-friend.”

“I was absolutely blown away when Coach Izzo informed me that my jersey would be retired at Michigan State,” Green said, in a press release. “This is an honor that I don’t take lightly and, quite honestly, will be one of the major highlights of my career.”

Izzo and Green have remained in each others’ ears, as close confidantes and constructive critics. Green closely monitors the Spartan basketball program. Izzo closely monitors Green’s NBA career, which includes three World Championships with the Golden State Warriors, and a 2016 Olympic gold medal.

“If I don’t think he’s doing something right, I’ll tell him,” Izzo said. “And when he doesn’t think I’m doing something right, he’ll tell me. Most people hide from any confrontation. He’s not one of them.”

That’s what Izzo grew to love about him, in addition to the role Green played in helping MSU advance to the Final Four in 2009 and 2010. Green was a first-team All-American in 2012 and was voted NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) National Player of the Year.

“He’s given me, personally, so much - the phone calls, the talks, the times I’ve gone out there,” Izzo said. “It’s been one of those relationships that is second-to-none. To hoist his banner up there will be a special night.

“Through all of his success, he never forgot where he came from; Michigan State and Saginaw have been very important parts to him. He wants to do all he can do for both parties. He’s always talking to our players about helping them achieve what he’s done.”

Green’s No. 24 will be retired during a night in which MSU plays host to Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

“We will hopefully live up to what he’s given us by how we play,” Izzo said. “The timing worked out, the date worked out, the place worked out and maybe he’ll hang around and coach the team that night.”

Green is MSU’s all-time leading rebounder (1,096) and is No. 2 in steals (180), No. 6 in blocked shots (117) and is 18th in scoring (1,517).

Green is one of four players in MSU history to record a triple-double. He did it three times, including two in the NCAA Tournament.

“I am so appreciative of everyone in East Lansing, starting with Coach Izzo, who provided an opportunity for this young kid from Saginaw to achieve my dreams and laid the groundwork that has enabled me to become a champion,” Green said in a statement released by the university. “It is simply awesome to think that my jersey will hang in the rafters along with the likes of Magic Johnson, Mateen Cleaves and Steve Smith, just to name a few of the iconic Spartans in our rich basketball history.”

Green's No. 23 will join Scott Skiles' No. 4, Cleaves' No. 12, Steve Smith's No. 21, Johnny Green's No. 24, Shawn Respert's No. 24, Jay Vincent's No. 31, Greg Kelser's No. 32, Johnson's No. 33 and Morris Peterson's No. 42.

Green's No. 23 is being worn this year by current Spartan Xavier Tillman. Will Tillman continue to wear the No. 23 this year?

“We’re going to have to talk about that, whether Xavier wants to change numbers, whether Draymond will allow him to wear it," Izzo said. "I’ll have Xavier ask him; I’m not asking him right now. But I’m sure it will work out."