GOODRICH- Goodrich 2021 “ATH” Tyson Davis has been on the scene since his first day on campus at Goodrich High School when he first suited up as a starter in Football on the varsity team.

Now, a sophomore Davis excels on the gridiron and court and has received interest from several Big Ten schools and already has a football scholarship offer from Central Michigan University.

“I’ve talked to Michigan, Michigan State, CMU, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Nebraska so far.”

Davis recently visited Michigan State and said that he enjoys the recruiting process.

“I enjoy going to the colleges and seeing what it takes to be a college athlete and understand what I have to do to get to that level. It’s a really good experience to talk to coaches and take everything in.”

Davis, was recently invited to “The Show” after his performance at their regional camp at Legacy Center in Brighton, Michigan. “The Show” is a showcase hosted by Next Gen All-American at IMG Academy in Braedenton, Florida where 400 prospects from around the country will compete.

Davis has plenty of upside despite his smaller size and runs a 4.5 40 yard dash. He projects to play wide receiver or possibly defensive back at the next level. His sister Tania Davis is a senior women’s basketball player at Iowa.