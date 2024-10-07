Glasser: Regarding MSU Football, I remain steadfast - the future is bright

If I were to write this article at any point in the recent past, it would likely follow the tired "compliment sandwich" format: a few paragraphs on things that I liked from the season thus far, a tired recitation of what's bothered me, and a mealy-mouthed assertion that things would get better.

This year, I think that starting with the negative aspects of the season is apt: if I were to poll the fanbase, I imagine the vast majority of complaints would rotate around one thing: an 18/19-year old being careless with the ball and that carelessness being the difference between 3-3 and 4-2. This is not to infantilize or minimize the problem: Aidan Chiles needs - Needs - to take better care of the football, effective immediately.

However, he's only had one, inconsequential, interception in the last two games, both against elite competition. That speaks to better processing and decision making, fumbles notwithstanding.

Chiles also makes occasional NFL throws!

If you squint, you can see growth.

A well-drilled Phil Parker Iowa defense coming out of the bye week will be a benchmark. An unsound Michigan defense the next week will provide another data point before the traditional (if overperforming, for now) bottom of the Big Ten looms in November.

Consider what this exercise would have looked like in almost any year post 2016: concerns that the game had passed Dantonio by; angst that Fickell had spurned the green and white: deep, pressing questions about the defensive architecture; concerns that MSU was locked into a decade-long contract with a sinking ship; or serious complaints about the offensive structure.

Today, I would wager that the majority of complaints revolve around something that is generally fixed as a quarterback ages.

On that note, consider what this program has been since making the College Football Playoff in 2015: the ballyhooed 2016 recruiting class self destructed, Dantonio lost 3 out of 4 to the Michigan program he built his tenure on beating, and he retired late in the hiring cycle. The mediocrity of the ensuing hire was obscured only briefly by a one-year portal rental supported largely by Dantonio holdovers. Even then, an 8-0 start was parlayed into a mere third place finish in the Big Ten East. MSU had lost not only their in-state primacy, but was an also-ran nationally.