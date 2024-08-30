Michigan State and Florida Atlantic will kick off the 2024 season on Friday with a bout in East Lansing starting at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network.

The Jonathan Smith era will begin against Tom Herman, who is very familiar with facing the Spartans in East Lansing. Herman served as Urban Meyer’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Columbus for Ohio State from 2012 through 2014.

During his time with Ohio State, Herman was a part of a staff that competed against the Spartans twice in East Lansing, resulting in two victories for the Buckeyes. He was also on OSU's staff when MSU defeated the Buckeyes in the 2013 Big Ten Championship Game. Herman went on record earlier this week and praised Spartan Stadium for the atmosphere that the fans create on game day.

As for his time at FAU, Herman went 4-8 in his first season with the Owls in 2023. Herman enters Friday's game with an overall coaching record of 58-30.

Let's get to know FAU a little bit more.