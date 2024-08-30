in other news
Michigan State and Florida Atlantic will kick off the 2024 season on Friday with a bout in East Lansing starting at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network.
The Jonathan Smith era will begin against Tom Herman, who is very familiar with facing the Spartans in East Lansing. Herman served as Urban Meyer’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Columbus for Ohio State from 2012 through 2014.
During his time with Ohio State, Herman was a part of a staff that competed against the Spartans twice in East Lansing, resulting in two victories for the Buckeyes. He was also on OSU's staff when MSU defeated the Buckeyes in the 2013 Big Ten Championship Game. Herman went on record earlier this week and praised Spartan Stadium for the atmosphere that the fans create on game day.
As for his time at FAU, Herman went 4-8 in his first season with the Owls in 2023. Herman enters Friday's game with an overall coaching record of 58-30.
Let's get to know FAU a little bit more.
New-look Florida Atlantic team for 2024
The Owls filled their roster with transfers on both sides of the ball from schools that include Colorado, Appalachian State, West Virginia, Indiana, Buffalo and more. However, arguably Herman’s most important transfer this cycle is a quarterback from Marshall, Cam Fancher.
Fancher totaled over 2,000 total yards for the Thundering Herd in 2023, but had a pedestrian touchdown/interception ratio of 11/11. Expect Herman to involve Fancher in the run game, as Fancher is a dual-threat and the quarterback run game has been a staple for Herman since his days with Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett at Ohio State.
To help take the pressure off of Fancher, FAU hit the transfer portal and scooped up big-time potential impact transfer wide receivers in 6-foot-4 athlete Marlyn Johnson from Buffalo, Milan Tucker from App State, EJ Horton from West Virginia, and Caleb Coombs from Fancher’s previous school, Marshall.
Expect the Owls to attempt hit big chunk plays in the passing game after an early dose of run and screen game.
Obviously Fancher and Coombs have an already established chemistry from their time together at Marshall, which they'll look to carry over with them to FAU as well.
While the Owls head man is an offensive minded coach, their defense led the way last season, finishing 57th out of 133 teams in scoring defense (25.5 points allowed per game).
The Florida Atlantic defensive unit is led by veteran defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni and former second-round NFL Draft pick (2011) as a defensive back, Brandon Harris, who works as the Owls' co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach.
The FAU defense only allowed opponents to score more than 24 points in three total games during the 2023 season. The Owls held their opponents under 20 points a total of three times last season. Florida Atlantic was especially stout up front, only allowing opponents to rush for 3.8 yards per carry on the year.
To add to its solid 2023 season, the FAU defense added eight potential impact transfers from other FBS programs ahead of the 2024 season, including defensive lineman Wilky Denaud (who spent time at both Auburn and Mississippi State) and former starting Indiana safety Phillip Dunnam.
With a talented and experienced coaching staff, coupled with potential impact transfers, this could be a competitive, four-quarter game in the opener on Friday Night in East Lansing.
For more on the Owls, check out Spartans Illustrated's Q&A with Kevin Fielder.
