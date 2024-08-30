Florida Atlantic head coach Tom Herman works with the defense during practice on Aug. 12, 2024. (Photo by © Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Michigan State kicks off the 2024 football season versus Florida Atlantic on Friday night (7 p.m. Eastern Time on Big Ten Network). In an effort to learn more about the Owls, we spoke with Kevin Fielder, a Florida Atlantic alumnus and publisher for EMAW Online, which covers Kansas State for Rivals. While Kevin covers the Wildcats now, he reported on the Owls for multiple years and still keeps up with the team now. He was able to provide Spartans Illustrated with plenty of insights about FAU. How has Florida Atlantic head coach Tom Herman tried to stabilize the program? Who are the players to watch on offense and defense? Will this game be competitive? Kevin answers these questions and more below.

1. Now entering his second season at the helm, what does Tom Herman bring to the Florida Atlantic program as head coach, and what is a quick synopsis of where things stand with the program entering 2024? Kevin: Tom Herman brings stability to FAU, which might be the most important thing for the Owls after the tumultuous Willie Taggart era. Although Herman’s first season could be classified as a disappointment, it was largely considered a rebuilding year for the program as the Owls looked toward 2024 and beyond. The offseason brought a new look to FAU, as it was active in the transfer portal to upgrade the roster for this season. It might still be a little too early for Herman and his staff, but the upgrades from the portal are incredibly encouraging, especially at the quarterback position. This roster might not be ready to compete for the American Athletic Conference championship yet, but they’re on their way, and the roster looks to be one of the more competitive ones in recent memory. 2. Coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2023, what are realistic expectations for the Owls in 2024 and why? Kevin: Honestly, the expectation is a bowl game. Florida Atlantic hasn’t reached a bowl game in three seasons, and the Owls desperately need to hit that six-win mark this season. The roster has improved across the board, and while the teams lost some key pieces – wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (transferred to Colorado) being the biggest one – the Owls are bigger and more “college ready” now. Cam Fancher is a significant upgrade at the quarterback position, and their defensive line is the best it has been in a while. Those things normally lead to more sustained success, and I have no reason to believe it doesn’t mean similar for FAU. I have the Owls marked for seven wins, their highest-win total since Lane Kiffin’s final season. While not flashy, it should bring the stability that FAU needs.

3. Marshall transfer Cam Fancher won the starting quarterback job. What does he do well and what does he struggle with? Kevin: There was a quarterback competition, but it wasn’t a surprise when Cam Fancher won the job. Fancher is an experienced Group of Five quarterback, appearing in 25 games over three seasons at Marshall. It wasn’t always pretty last season and it led to some discontent toward Fancher from Marshall fans, but it feels a little unfair to blame all of the Thundering Herd's struggles on Fancher. The offensive system wasn’t amazing, and their skill players weren’t always consistent. Fancher’s best trait, and one that FAU will lean on, is his ability to make plays with his legs. He’s a dynamic playmaker and should provide the Owls with another weapon on the ground. His passes were a little inconsistent at Marshall, but he has a rocket for an arm, which should allow FAU to push teams vertically. 4. Are there any other offensive players on FAU who Michigan State fans should be on the lookout for and why? Kevin: The easiest place to start with Florida Atlantic's offense is its running back room, which is one of the best in the AAC. CJ Campbell Jr. joins from Florida State, where he was a preferred walk-on, and should assume a major role in FAU’s offense. He’s another dynamic playmaker, and he quickly endeared himself to FAU when he scored a 75-yard touchdown in the spring game. Zuberi Mobley returns from a season-ending injury in 2023 and should complement Campbell well in the backfield. The wide receiver room was dealt a blow in practice when returner BJ Alexander suffered an injury that will keep him out for the year. Still, the room has dynamic playmakers that should give FAU enough to work with. Milan Tucker is a transfer from Appalachian State who emerged as one of the top return specialists in the country. He’ll assume a role on FAU’s offense, and his speed should make him a constant threat to defenses. Center Federico Maranges is the leader of the offensive and has appeared in 36 games for Florida Atlantic. He’s an all-conference level player and might be the most important piece to FAU’s offense. The offensive line has struggled in the past, but there’s enough talent for them to figure out. However, expecting them to figure it out in the season opener might be a little unfair.

5. Who are the players to know on the defensive side of the ball? Kevin: FAU’s defensive success starts with its linebacker room that’s a perfect marriage of experience and production. Jackson Ambush and Desmond Tisdol return from last year and should continue to play at an incredibly high level. Both players are all-conference talents and should see the field for most of the team’s snaps this season. The pass rush has been a question mark for FAU in the past, but Herman dipped into the transfer portal to help fill that room. Wilky Denaud reunites with defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni, his primary recruiter at Auburn. Denaud didn’t play at Auburn, but the upside is there. He should be an immediate impact player for the Owls, especially with his size and athleticism. It’s also worth keeping an eye on defensive tackle Prince Boyd Jr., who joins from Purdue. Boyd missed last season with injuries, but he can be a disruptive interior pass rusher for FAU. FAU’s secondary is deep and talented, with multiple potential standouts. Kahzir Brown is a recent transfer from Maine, where he totaled six interceptions over three seasons. Brown has NFL size and talent and could see himself emerge on more teams' draft boards with a strong season for the Owls. Indiana transfer Phillip Dunnam was arguably the crown jewel of FAU’s transfer class, as the Owls acquired a Power Four starter at safety. Dunnam is a physical safety who isn’t afraid to put offenses in their place. After starting seven games for Indiana last season, he should be one of the team’s stars on defense. 6. What is your final score prediction? There’s palpable excitement around FAU’s program this season, and there’s enough talent on this year’s team to beat Michigan State. However, Michigan State is still more talented than FAU, even in year one of its rebuild. While MSU quarterback Aidan Chiles might be a full-time starter for the first time in his career, we’ve already seen what his electrifying play style can bring to the field. He’ll likely be the best quarterback that FAU faces this season, and his dual-threat ability is tough to prepare for. Even with FAU’s talent at linebacker, Chiles is a legitimate dual-threat quarterback who can punish defenses if they fall asleep. That should be a major difference-maker in this game. While FAU can certainly win this game, and I think it will be close down the stretch, I don’t know if FAU’s offense will be ready to match what Chiles and Michigan State can do. It’ll be tight, and it wouldn’t shock me if FAU pulled out an upset on the road, but I have Michigan State beating FAU, 31-26.