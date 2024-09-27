Teams often cite the “24-hour rule” after a loss. The expectation of the rule is that, in a day's time, it's on to the next opponent — and this week that opponent for Michigan State happens to be the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes. The Spartans have been dominated for the past eight years by the Buckeyes, and in the last four were outscored 195-42. Preceding this era of lopsided results, former head coach Mark Dantonio made his bread besting the Buckeyes more than anyone from 2011-2015. It just so happens this weekend that the legendary MSU coach and Buckeye kryptonite man himself, Mark Dantonio, will be honored celebrating his induction to the College Football Hall of Fame with his name added amongst the Spartan greats in the Ring of Honor at Spartan stadium. Can the special event bring some magic Saturday night for the team? It’ll take otherworldly amounts of it. The Buckeyes arrive in East Lansing as 23.5 point favorites (ESPN Bet), boasting the third ranked scoring offense in the FBS and a team loaded with NFL talent.

Former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks up the tunnel for warm up before the Maryland game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Ohio State is led by sixth year Head Coach Ryan Day, who holds a 59-8 record since he was announced as the OSU head coach in 2019. Saturday's game will be Ohio State’s first Big Ten matchup, and most challenging opponent in its relatively easy start to the season. Let's take a look at the matchup in more detail:

2024 statistics review:

Michigan State: -Record: 3-1 (1-0 in Big Ten) -Offense: 400.8 YPG, 247.0 passing YPG, 153.8 rushing YPG -Defense: 254.8 YPG, 158.0 passing YPG, 96.8 rushing YPG -Third-down offense: 49.1% -Third-down defense: 39.3% -Points per game: 25.5 -Points per game allowed: 14.25

Ohio State: -Record: 3-0 (0-0 Big Ten) -Offense: 552.0 YPG, 311.0 passing YPG, 241.0 rushing YPG -Defense: 180.0 YPG, 113.3 passing YPG, 66.7 rushing YPG -Third-down offense: 50.0% -Third-down defense: 28.6% -Points per game: 52.3 -Points per game allowed: 6.67

Current SP+ rankings:

-Michigan State: 72th in FBS -OSU: 2nd in FBS

All-Time Series: OSU leads, 37-15 Series in East Lansing: OSU leads, 19-5 Last Meeting: OSU 38, MSU 3 (2023) Current Series Streak: 8 by OSU -Michigan State all-time record: 733-488-44 (.597) -Ohio State all-time record: 967-333-53 (.734)

Uniform Watch

Michigan State: @MSU_Uniforms breaks down MSU’s Jersey’s so far this season to perfection.

Ohio State: *Ohio State is yet to announce its uniforms.

Key Matchups:

MSU Front Seven vs Ohio State Running Game Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson. Perhaps college football's premier rushing duo will be the next challenge for the Spartan defense. Judkins and Henderson are averaging a combined 9.05 yards per rush and have scored a combined nine touchdowns. Ohio State’s offensive line in flat out dominant, bolstered by the addition of graduate transfer Seth McLaughlin, and contained on the edge by tackles Josh Fryar and Josh Simmons. They create big holds and protect Will Howard who (great stat pull from Matt Sheehan) has been pressured on only 11 drop-backs, which is the 152nd most in the nation. Several backups have more. MSU has fared well thus far defensively, holding Maryland to 2.8 yards per rush, and Boston College to 3.5 yards per rush. Overall MSU has the 14th-ranked total defense, and we’ll see Saturday if that is opponent proof.

Aidan Chiles vs Hero Ball Calling Chiles play so far “hero ball” may not even describe the intent behind his inconsistent play and head scratching decision making in his young career at MSU. Brian Lindgren and Jonathan Smith have schemed receivers open consistently, and the offense looks like it has an explosiveness combined with consistency that has been missing over the past few years. Chiles has been unbelievable — in every way possible, both good and bad. This may be a game where Chiles feels the need to take risks, shots down the field, and generally will his team to victory. But for MSU’s success Saturday, and for the future, Chiles needs to be patient in the pocket, go through his progressions, and play within himself and the offense. MSU’s ability to get yards on early downs will be crucial, and Ohio State has stifled opponents on first down defense this year, ranking #1 allowing only 35 first downs through three games. The next closest team has allowed 42. Lindgren will need to pull out all the tricks to create space for his playmakers, and Chiles will need to keep his composure, hit his target, and when the moment strikes, take off. Chiles' legs against Boston College showed that, in time, he can be a dual threat quarterback that a team like Ohio State will fear. Key word — in time.

Game Info:

-Date/Kickoff Time: Saturday, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time -TV Channel/Streaming: Peacock -TV Announcers: Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play), Colt McCoy (analyst), Lewis Johnson (sidelines) -Radio: Spartan Media Network -Radio Play-by-play: George Blaha -Radio Analyst: Jason Strayhorn -Radio Sidelines: Jehuu Caulcrick -Radio Broadcast Host: Will Tieman -Location: East Lansing, Michigan -Stadium: Spartan Stadium (74,866) -Weather Expectations: chance of precipitation up until 3pm, 68° at kickoff, wind at 9 MPH with gusts up to 18 mph.

Final Thoughts:

Setting expectations are important both in life and in fandom. Crazier things have happened, but even in defeat, in a very practical sense, a TON can be achieved through competent, smart, and competitive football from the Spartans Saturday night. Mel Tucker and his staff were plagued with some of the ugliest games against the Buckeyes. The gap was just undeniable. But even forgetting the vast talent difference, MSU didn’t look like they belonged on any level: players, coaches, or program. This is what is at stake Saturday. Win-loss or tie, can Spartan fans get a glimpse into what kind of football we can expect in the future, and perhaps make out the silhouette of an Elite program taking shape in East Lansing? Mark Dantonio will walk out onto the field, showered in adulation wrapped in deep nostalgia for what was. By the end of Saturday's game we may just get a glimpse into what can be.

